Paul Vs. Feyd-Rautha In First DUNE: PART 2 Clip; Christopher Nolan Compares Sequel To EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

Though first reactions are still embargoed, Christopher Nolan has seen Dune: Part Two, and compares it to The Empire Strikes Back in a video that's been doing the rounds online...

Feb 04, 2024
"May thy knife chip and shatter..."

Warner Bros. has released the first clip from Dune: Part Two, and while it's just under 20 seconds, it gives us an exciting look at the beginning of the climactic duel between Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the sadistic Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler).

The sneak peek also gives us a little preview of the voice Butler used for Feyd (no, he doesn't sound like Elvis), and it's not at all what we were expecting!

Butler spoke about his research for the role during a recent interview with Total Film.

"Denis described him to me as having a psychotic nature, but yet there’s something sort of seductive about him as well. And he’s hungry for power. I started thinking: 'Well, how did he grow up? What would his voice sound like? How would he breathe? How would he move?' That was the real fun, where you start filling in all those details, and putting meat on the bone."

Check out the clip in the player below.

Some critics have seen Dune: Part Two, but first reactions are still embargoed for now. However, Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Oppenheimer) shared his thoughts on the sequel during a post-screening chat with Villeneuve, and he compared the film to the second instalment in the original Star Wars trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back.

Villeneuve confirmed plans to helm a third movie based on Dune: Messiah late last year.

"[It] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

tylerzero - 2/4/2024, 7:44 AM
"Christopher Nolan compared Dune Part 2 to Empire Strikes Back!"

We all know how well these "comparisons" declarations often turn out.
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2024, 7:46 AM
I guess he couldn’t compare it to the other “sequel” that sequels are being compared to to see if they are better then the first one or not since it would seem self indulgent…



Anyway , that was a cool clip and I dig Austin’s voice for Feyd-Rautha!!.
harryba11zack - 2/4/2024, 7:48 AM
That new bald fella will never top the crotch of Sting
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/4/2024, 7:52 AM
@harryba11zack -
Nolanite - 2/4/2024, 7:54 AM
But is it the best movie of all time though?
Laughing internally just because..
Nolanite out
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/4/2024, 7:54 AM
Less than a month to go!!!
PartyKiller - 2/4/2024, 7:56 AM
The Dune mythos does not matter to people enough to have such gravity. Just like Lord Of The Rings trilogy did not have that type of gravity, despite it's brief, overrated popularity.
FireandBlood - 2/4/2024, 8:19 AM
@PartyKiller - lolwhat? Lord of the Rings’ popularity is long lasting and still going today, certainly displaying more staying power than whatever suphero fad has come and went.
UniqNo - 2/4/2024, 7:59 AM
While i feel Chalamet is over hyped, Denis never dissapoints. Part 1 was amazing. Imax for part 2 for sure.
marvel72 - 2/4/2024, 8:10 AM
Don't they always,however this does look good.
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/4/2024, 8:15 AM
He must have been paid to say that right? Or is that only for DC movies? 😜
FireandBlood - 2/4/2024, 8:17 AM
Chris Nolan would know. He’s one of a very few filmmakers that’s actually made a sequel comparable to Empire, and dare I say, better.

