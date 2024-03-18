It's Time To Fight Or Die In The Epic New Trailer For Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres on Netflix next month and the first full-length trailer for the movie promises heaps of epic action and war as Kora takes the fight to Admiral Atticus Noble.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2024 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first full-length trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver has finally dropped, and while we don't expect it to change the minds of those who didn't enjoy last December's A Child of Fire, it looks like another suitably epic, high-octane sci-fi adventure from Zack Snyder. 

In the sequel to Snyder's space-bound epic, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they’d defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, The King’s Gaze.

It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld - and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts.

While the first movie does stand alone, to some extent, it's in the second part which unleashes a full-scale war. "My hopes are that because we were able to do two films, that we’re able to really invest in the characters for the first film so that the audience gets to really understand why they’re fighting for the villagers of Veldt," Snyder previously said. 

"It’s a war film, 100 per cent," the filmmaker noted in a separate interview. "It’s got way more action than the first movie, very intense and crazy action."

Boutella returns to fight another day as Kora, the titular Scargiver, and Skrein rises from the grave as the evil Atticus Noble. The other rebels introduced in Part One are also back, including Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy.

Part Two also stars Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Watch the trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver below (via SFFGazette.com).

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver starts streaming on Netflix on April 19.

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 3/18/2024, 4:08 PM
Not surprising since it's Part 2, but it just looks like more of the same.

Didn't hate Part 1, but did find it dull, and didn't really care for the characters.

I'll be checking this out to see how it all ends, but my expectations are at rock bottom.
Blergh
Blergh - 3/18/2024, 4:10 PM
Let's see if this is good, I'll be watching when the inevitable super-extended cut is out. I really don't want to sit through a movie twice if I already know a "bigger" more "definitive" version will be out later.

Any news if he'll be returning to his Army of the Dead universe? Last we heard they abandoned work on that animated series and nothing came of it yet.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 3/18/2024, 4:18 PM
@Blergh - same reason I haven't watched part 1
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 3/18/2024, 4:24 PM
@Blergh - Yeah, been curious about Army of The Dead.

Thought it was over long and rough around the edges, but I liked most of it.

I did have fun with the prequel.

I remember reading about his plans and what have you for the series, and then there was nothing.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 3/18/2024, 4:11 PM
The trailer looked awesome but the first movie was dull AF. I hope this sequel is better.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/18/2024, 4:12 PM
Now that look [frick]ing awesome! What an epic movie this is going to be! Just stunni...wait a minute! It's a Zack Snyder movie!

Never mind.


I guess it looks okay. Right?

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 4:15 PM
Haven’t seen part 1 so I have no opinion, but lore action and less character/story is right up Snyder’s alley so it’s possible it’ll be better.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/18/2024, 4:15 PM
Looks alright. Action scenes look pretty much the same as the first except way more fake lightsabers.

I think it would have benefited from a new main antagonist. You can only do so much with Ed Skrein and I’m pretty burned out on his sadistic villain shtick
AllsGood
AllsGood - 3/18/2024, 4:15 PM
Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

User Comment Image
Knightrider
Knightrider - 3/18/2024, 4:30 PM
After the first one, I will be giving this one a miss. Yeah, there looks like there is more action, but I just don’t care.

