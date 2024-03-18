It's Time To Fight Or Die In The Epic New Trailer For Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER

The first full-length trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver has finally dropped, and while we don't expect it to change the minds of those who didn't enjoy last December's A Child of Fire, it looks like another suitably epic, high-octane sci-fi adventure from Zack Snyder.

In the sequel to Snyder's space-bound epic, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they’d defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, The King’s Gaze.

It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld - and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts.

While the first movie does stand alone, to some extent, it's in the second part which unleashes a full-scale war. "My hopes are that because we were able to do two films, that we’re able to really invest in the characters for the first film so that the audience gets to really understand why they’re fighting for the villagers of Veldt," Snyder previously said.

"It’s a war film, 100 per cent," the filmmaker noted in a separate interview. "It’s got way more action than the first movie, very intense and crazy action."

Boutella returns to fight another day as Kora, the titular Scargiver, and Skrein rises from the grave as the evil Atticus Noble. The other rebels introduced in Part One are also back, including Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy.

Part Two also stars Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Watch the trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver below (via SFFGazette.com).

Fight or die.

REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER premieres April 19 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/L5cRRc1j4R — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 18, 2024

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver starts streaming on Netflix on April 19.