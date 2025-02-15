CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Receives MCU's Lowest-Ever CinemaScore; Still Eyeing A $90 Million Opening

The review embargo for Captain America: Brave New World lifted earlier this week and, as of now, the latest Marvel Studios movie sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 234 reviews.

It's only the MCU's third "Rotten" movie and, if it's any consolation to the team who worked on it, still a few percentage points ahead of Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (46%).

Moviegoers and fans have started chiming in and Captain America: Brave New World's CinemaScore has been revealed. Remember, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Captain America: Brave New World has been awarded a B-, the lowest-ever score for an MCU title. That's below the B given to the two "Rotten" movies mentioned above and The Marvels. A B- puts Sam Wilson's first solo adventure on par with 2003's Hulk, Dark Phoenix, and Venom: The Last Dance.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War got an A and, in 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger was graded A-. The Incredible Hulk was also given an A-.

The latest box office projections point to a $39 million Friday for Captain America: Brave New World ahead of a 4-day haul of $90+ million. Over three days, the movie looks set to earn $82 million - $84 million, so the reviews haven't hurt this one yet...that second weekend might not be good, though, especially if word-of-mouth is negative.

A new poster for Captain America: Brave New World has been released which you can check out below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.