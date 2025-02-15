CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Receives MCU's Lowest-Ever CinemaScore; Still Eyeing A $90 Million Opening

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Receives MCU's Lowest-Ever CinemaScore; Still Eyeing A $90 Million Opening

Captain America: Brave New World's CinemaScore has been revealed and it's set an unfortunate Marvel Cinematic Universe record with the lowest-ever score for the franchise. We also have a box office update.

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2025 03:02 AM EST

The review embargo for Captain America: Brave New World lifted earlier this week and, as of now, the latest Marvel Studios movie sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 234 reviews. 

It's only the MCU's third "Rotten" movie and, if it's any consolation to the team who worked on it, still a few percentage points ahead of Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (46%).

Moviegoers and fans have started chiming in and Captain America: Brave New World's CinemaScore has been revealed. Remember, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Captain America: Brave New World has been awarded a B-, the lowest-ever score for an MCU title. That's below the B given to the two "Rotten" movies mentioned above and The Marvels. A B- puts Sam Wilson's first solo adventure on par with 2003's Hulk, Dark Phoenix, and Venom: The Last Dance.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War got an A and, in 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger was graded A-. The Incredible Hulk was also given an A-.

The latest box office projections point to a $39 million Friday for Captain America: Brave New World ahead of a 4-day haul of $90+ million. Over three days, the movie looks set to earn $82 million - $84 million, so the reviews haven't hurt this one yet...that second weekend might not be good, though, especially if word-of-mouth is negative. 

A new poster for Captain America: Brave New World has been released which you can check out below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Gambito
Gambito - 2/15/2025, 3:11 AM
Okay come no way in hell this is worse than Quantumania or SheHulk at the very least it delivered on the action
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/15/2025, 3:17 AM
@Gambito - Saw it last night. I knew exactly what I was letting myself in for. I enjoyed it. It’s average. Nothing more than the some of its parts. Mackie, Ford & Bradley carried the movie. I thought TF&TWS show was better but I had a good time nonetheless. She hulk is the worst thing the MCU has ever made, it’s actually painful for me to watch it. Couldn’t get past the first episode the only highlight of that monstrosity of a show was Daredevil. I’ve never watched Quantumania properly from start to finish just bits. I’m annoyed that they wasted Kang as the villain making him nothing but “a villain of the week” killing the character’s credibility. Majors was so awesome in Loki.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/15/2025, 3:23 AM
@CaptainAwkward - If you "couldn't get past the first episode" of She-Hulk, how do you know Daredevil was the highlight of the show?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/15/2025, 3:26 AM
@EskimoJ - Watched the daredevil bits on YouTube lol. When you don’t want to watch something properly you can always settle for the highlights.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/15/2025, 3:16 AM
Stop hating this movie.

I hate the mcu now and i was waiting for all of your hate during d&w but that didnt come because reynolds gave you your dose of cameos and noatalgia.

This movie has flaws but it is better than that and doesnt deserve the hate it is getting
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/15/2025, 3:23 AM
@vectorsigma - Exactly. It wasn’t a bad movie. I liked it for what it is. Any issues I have with it are irrelevant because it’s just a filler movie. Something to nibble on before we get to the better stuff, further down the line. It’s not that deep. Still better than the Flash, Black Adam, She-Hulk, Antman 2, Captain marvel, Venom 2, Madame Webb, Shazam 2, etc.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/15/2025, 3:29 AM
@vectorsigma - For most people "not bad" is not worth 2hours of our life and certainly not our hard earned money to see it in theaters.

People are disappointed because they wanted the movie to be good or even great. That's what everybody should hope for.

Scorsese was kind of right, this is not cinema, this is just content.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/15/2025, 3:21 AM
Not sure how the audience is receiving this lower than all the other MCU movies; to each their own, I suppose.

It's not some secret masterpiece or too smart of a movie to be appreciated/understood (😏), but it's not even close to the worst movie they've put out.

Saw it a second time tonight, actually enjoyed it even more (still mid to low-tier).
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/15/2025, 3:24 AM
@EskimoJ - I won’t see it again in theatres but I’ll definitely watch it again because I liked it. It’s sufficiently enjoyable which is good for me.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/15/2025, 3:32 AM
@EskimoJ - "how"?

Maybe it's because the first Captain America trilogy had good/great movies and they foolishly thought that this new one will be on par quality wise.

You're all just happy that Marvel is releasing stuff as long as it is "watchable". But a lot of people sets the bar higher.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/15/2025, 3:27 AM
I would try to find a list of marvel studios released content since Endgame and put a "it is what it is" gif next to it.

But at this point why bother? They don't know how to make good movies anymore.

Still hoping F4 will break the trend though.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 2/15/2025, 3:28 AM
Current score is somewhere between D or C- imo. But that's good thing..

User Comment Image
deamon
deamon - 2/15/2025, 3:35 AM
Feige has to wake up.
MCU needs back to roots.
Stop shi... on fans.
At begin people wanted X-Men and Fantastic Four back to Marvel.
After last few years I'm not sure about that.
I'm worried about those two teams in MCU hands.
They told we saw not enough comic accurate in FOX movies, but after all that were comic accurate movies when I read rumors about X-Men in MCU.
Also writing lately is very poor in MCU.
KurtLazner
KurtLazner - 2/15/2025, 3:41 AM
Everything Marvel has made post Endgame has been ass and I refuse to believe any of you that say this movie is good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/15/2025, 3:43 AM
The MCU has fallen

