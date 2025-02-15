CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Takes In $40M On Friday - Second Biggest Opening For A CAPTAIN AMERICA Movie

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is now playing, and the movie looks set for a strong opening weekend at the box office. The question is, will it keep packing the theaters?

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2025 12:02 PM EST

Critics may not have been too keen on Captain America: Brave New World, but audiences seem to be willing to give Marvel Studios' latest Multiverse Saga movie a chance... for now.

The latest box office updates are in, and the Julius Onah-directed thriller took in $40 million on Friday to give it the second-biggest debut of the four Captain America movies behind Civil War. The film is still on track for a four-day opening north of $90 million through the extended Presidents Day holiday.

A decent start, but can Brave New World continue to pack those theaters? Remember, Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania also opened strong before an unprecedented second-week drop-off, and that 50% on Rotten Tomatoes coupled with a B- CinemaScore - the lowest ever for an MCU movie - are sure to turn off at least a portion of prospective ticket buyers.

On the plus side, there's very little in the way of competition out there for the next couple of weeks, with the possible exception of new Stephen King horror comedy The Monkey, which hits theaters on Feb 21.

A recent report claimed that Brave New World's actual budget is probably closet to $300 million after reshoots and marketing costs, which would mean it would need to take in at least $600M by the end of its theatrical run to earn a profit.

Have you been to see Brave New World yet? Let us know in the comments section, and drop back later on for our poll and spoiler discussion.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

