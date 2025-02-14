MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine As Prince Adam With His Power Sword

Cameras are now rolling on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie in London, and we have a first look at star Nicholas Galitzine filming scenes as Prince Adam...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Production is now underway on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie in London, and the first set photos have been shared online.

We recently got a first look at star Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) in the process of training to take on the lead role of He-Man, and we now have our first look at the actor filming scenes as Prince Adam.

As you can see, Galitzine is sporting that unmistakable He-Man-style hairdo, as well as Adam's signature pink attire. The photos also reveal a first look at the hero's Power Sword... which appears to have been confiscated by the police.

Yes, these snaps also confirm those recent plot rumors that the movie will be partially set on Earth before Adam (presumably) returns to Eternia.

Though official story details have not been disclosed, it seems clear that this adaptation is going to make a pretty major change to the established lore surrounding Prince Adam/He-Man.

Based on what we've heard, the movie will introduce Adam as a regular guy in "the real world," working "a boring office job." Apparently, "the whole He-Man and Masters of the Universe story are tales he heard as a little kid."

If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been a few variations on Adam's origin in the animated shows and comic books over the years, but this would be the first time we'd see the character grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult.

It's not exactly an original concept, but it would allow Adam to become more of an audience surrogate and add a "stranger in a strange land" dynamic.

Check out the set photos at the links below, and let us know what you think.

The live-action take on the classic animated series recently added Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm, aka Fisto, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will also star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 2/14/2025, 7:19 AM
"It's Prince Adam's Yall!" (In my Yondu Voice) 😆 🤣
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/14/2025, 7:21 AM
Wait… is this set in 2025? On earth?

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/14/2025, 7:23 AM
@slickrickdesigns - that's been the rumor. Prince Adam as a young adult finds out that he's from another planet.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/14/2025, 7:23 AM
The Hairstylist is definitely on point with this one.
RedFury
RedFury - 2/14/2025, 7:25 AM
Not that I'm a giant Masters of the Universe fan by any means - but when I first saw a picture of who they cast as Adam I was a bit worried. But looking at how the dude has packed on size, and dyed his locks - he's actually really looking the part! Hopefully things keep looking good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 7:30 AM
@RedFury - I wonder how they’ll do the transformation…

In the 2002 one and I guess recent version going by the banner pic , Prince Adam is a skinny kid that becomes the muscle bound He-Man (it’s also a secret identity since he acts different as both)

However in the 80’s version , both Adam & He-Man looked the same with minute differences which going by these pics seems to be the direction they are going I guess.
RedFury
RedFury - 2/14/2025, 7:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that's my guess as well. I bet his transformation will be a glow up more than an actual body transmorph. Shined up skin, cool he-man costume, styled hair, etc.

It doesn't seem to be that they're even trying to hide his physique in that photo, so he must just always be jacked.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 7:35 AM
@RedFury - yeah , seems like it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/14/2025, 7:26 AM
He actually looks fine... But whether the movie will be good is another matter.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/14/2025, 7:26 AM
He's got the pink shirt I love it!

Also they cast James Purefoy as Burger King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.
It's kinda cool that Solomon Kane is now He-Man's Dad.
And Charlotte Riley's an actual redhead playing an actual redhead role!

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

The ages are questionable though. If Marlena is from Earth in this movie (which is likely since it's an Earth-based storyline) and she had He-Man when she was 12/13, was she like a 10 year old astronaut, and did King Randor [frick] an 11 year old when he was in his late twenties?
It's okay for the Sorceress to still be relatively young, because she has the magic of eternal youth, but Marlena is a regular human.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/14/2025, 7:30 AM
We don't want earth we want eternia
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/14/2025, 7:31 AM
They got the sword prop right
Moriakum
Moriakum - 2/14/2025, 7:32 AM
WTF is this?

User Comment Image

THIS is He-Man

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 7:43 AM
I guess the rumored plot synopsis of it being set (atleast partially) on Earth were true given the set pics which while dissapointing as somebody who would have preferred it just being Eternia but the latter does have precedent in versions of the He-Man lore.

Sure , Earth is mentioned in the various iterations but Adam’s mother Marlena is from there in the 80’s cartoon…

User Comment Image

She was an astronaut that crash landed on Eternia during which she met Randor and fell in love with him so perhaps if they go with that backstory here , she could have come with Adam or perhaps sent him to Earth in this version to keep him safe etc.

Anyway with Travis Knight at the helm and the cast , I’m still looking forward to this!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/14/2025, 7:49 AM
Woohoo

My boy is coming.

I just hope when he wields that sword we get the He-Man we 80s kids got back in terms of muscle-bound hero.

Not the Dolph Lundgren version(my only problem with that movie and the lack of character consistency in regards to the cartoon, but loved it).

Kevin smith made it a beautiful spectacle on the Netflix animated movie, I wish we could get a live-action of that transformation.

