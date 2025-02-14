MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine As Prince Adam With His Power Sword

Production is now underway on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie in London, and the first set photos have been shared online.

We recently got a first look at star Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) in the process of training to take on the lead role of He-Man, and we now have our first look at the actor filming scenes as Prince Adam.

As you can see, Galitzine is sporting that unmistakable He-Man-style hairdo, as well as Adam's signature pink attire. The photos also reveal a first look at the hero's Power Sword... which appears to have been confiscated by the police.

Yes, these snaps also confirm those recent plot rumors that the movie will be partially set on Earth before Adam (presumably) returns to Eternia.

Though official story details have not been disclosed, it seems clear that this adaptation is going to make a pretty major change to the established lore surrounding Prince Adam/He-Man.

Based on what we've heard, the movie will introduce Adam as a regular guy in "the real world," working "a boring office job." Apparently, "the whole He-Man and Masters of the Universe story are tales he heard as a little kid."

If accurate, this would suggest that the following rumored synopsis was indeed on the level.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been a few variations on Adam's origin in the animated shows and comic books over the years, but this would be the first time we'd see the character grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult.

It's not exactly an original concept, but it would allow Adam to become more of an audience surrogate and add a "stranger in a strange land" dynamic.

Check out the set photos at the links below, and let us know what you think.

First look of Nicholas Galitzine on the set of “Masters Of The Universe” as He-Man! pic.twitter.com/UCyddp42er — Team Taynick (@teamtaynick) February 14, 2025 Nicholas Galitzine on "Masters of the Universe" set in London



via: deuxmoi pic.twitter.com/Qn8nRMz3e0 — Nicholas Galitzine News (@GalitzineHQ) February 14, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series recently added Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm, aka Fisto, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will also star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.