CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Biggest Cameo Sets Up An Exciting New Status Quo For [SPOILER]

As with every MCU movie, rumours swirled about Captain America: Brave New World leading up to its release. As time passed, those were primarily focused on the movie's reshoots, though The Hulk and She-Hulk are just two of the characters who have been rumoured to appear at one time or another.

We've already told you that Amadeus Cho's scenes were scrapped and beyond Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, no additional Hulks make an appearance in the course of Sam Wilson's first solo adventure.

Liv Tyler shows up for one scene as Betty Ross (she was first spotted on set shooting a funeral scene which isn't in the movie) and, beyond her, there's only one major cameo: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.

Perhaps this was to be expected after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but he and Sam reunite shortly after the battle over Celestial Island leaves Joaquín Torres badly injured. Bucky is on hand to offer some words of encouragement to his friend and remind him that he's worthy of being Captain America.

He says that, while Steve gave people something to believe in, Sam gives them something to aspire too. The new Captain America is touched but jokes that it sounds like something Bucky's speechwriters helped him with...which he admits they did.

Wait, speechwriters? It's at this point we learn Bucky is on the campaign trail because he's running to be a Congressman. That's going to make his status quo in Thunderbolts* very interesting and, heck, could even mean we're looking at the MCU's future U.S. President. Earth-616 could do with one after the last couple (Ritson and Ross), that's for sure.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.