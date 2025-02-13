Everything CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Cut Or Changed (Including The Leader's Appearance) - SPOILERS

Everything CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Cut Or Changed (Including The Leader's Appearance) - SPOILERS

With Captain America: Brave New World now in theaters, we've rewatched the trailers, combed through the set photos, and dug up the concept art to bring you a breakdown of everything cut or missing...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 12:02 PM EST

A great deal has been said about Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots. Every Marvel Studios movie goes through them, but for whatever reason, it sounds like this one needed them more than others. 

We're unlikely to ever know the full extent of what changed. Countless scenes will never see the light of day and the original draft of the script will remain under lock and key. However, after looking at the trailers, set photos, and even promo art, we can now offer you some insights into what was changed or left on the cutting room floor. 

As much as those involved with Captain America: Brave New World have played down the reshoots, sweeping changes were made (The Leader, for example, has a different head now). Who's to say those weren't for the best? Ultimately, we'll never know. 

Still, if you're curious about how additional photography reshaped this movie, simply click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Isaiah Bradley And Sabra Suit Up

Gjl6-IJLa-UAAKu-CN

Comic book-inspired promo art for Captain America: Brave New World showed Isaiah Bradley and Sabra both racing into action alongside Captain America and The Falcon in their own superhero costumes.

We know what you're thinking: "It's a comic book cover...it's just an artist's interpretation of what they'd look like as a 'team.'" That's a nice theory but Sabra also never wears the suit featured on the international poster above, so scenes with them in costume were filmed and later cut. 

Even after watching the movie, it's hard to say where this would have fit in. Perhaps they once helped Sam Wilson battle the Serpent Society? They may have even assisted in taking on Red Hulk. 
 

5. President Ross' Funeral

Gb-Wn9-Wg-AAk-TIf

Some of Captain America: Brave New World's earliest set photos showed Sam and Betty Ross attending a funeral. It didn't take long to figure out that this was probably President Ross' send-off, suggesting he'd die after becoming Red Hulk. 

Marvel Studios has been criticised for killing its villains and making Red Hulk a one-and-done baddie wouldn't have gone down too well.

Crucially, it would have robbed Ross of the chance to make things right with his daughter and meant he never really faced the consequences of his actions. Glimpses of this sequence can still be found in the movie's trailers. 
 

4. The Leader's New Look

captain-america-brave-new-world-promo-art-officially-v0-lyortvj77fae1-copy-2

This is a big one. Promo art is typically based on either concept art or very early costume tests and, occasionally, there are big changes when a movie is released. In Spider-Man: No Way Home's case, the black suit in the movie didn't match any merchandise released, for example. 

Tim Blake Nelson has alluded to reshooting all his Captain America: Brave New World scenes and we may now know why. Promo art showed a version of The Leader more in line with the comics; however, the big head, hair, and goatee are nowhere to be found in the movie. 

Instead, Samuel Sterns is horribly deformed with his head now brain-shaped and his appearance more deformed and zombie-like than what you see above. Oh, and that original design got far along enough to be released as a Funko Pop...
 

3. The Serpent Society

Gb-Ws-Ei-WUAAohzh

By now, you must already know that the Serpent Society was left on the cutting room floor and, no, we don't see Seth Rollins or Rosa Salazar in the version of Captain America: Brave New World currently playing in theaters. 

However, the group does still play a small role. The "Serpents" are a group of mercenaries very much based in reality (there are no superpowers and no costumes), with Giancarlo Esposito's Seth Voelker calling the shots.

That character was added during reshoots and, after an early confrontation with Sam, later tries to kill him. Captured, he also provides Captain America with valuable information about The Leader's plan in exchange for a reduced prison sentence. 
 

2. A Couple Of Key Scenes From The Trailers

Gb-WMoubo-AAm1b-U

In fairness, this is pretty normal for any superhero movie. Watching the trailers back, many lines are different and some small moments aren't in Captain America: Brave New World, though the same could be said for Avengers: Infinity War

The two moments that jump out at us, though, include Sabra and Leila Taylor aiming their guns at an unknown threat in Ross' ship while the fight pays out above Celestial Island and Sam's meeting with Isaiah Bradley in prison.

The trailer plays that differently, suggesting Isaiah asked Sam there. Cap takes on an accusatory tone while speaking to his friend, though the movie's version of this meeting is the total opposite; Isaiah didn't want Sam to visit and the hero expresses sympathy for the Super Soldier.
 

1. Amadeus Cho

QZoy-Mw-NEyu2uqy-F7dz-Ri-BNz-HOINo-IJTya-Tco-Y-C-k-QE-copy

It's clear now that Captain America: Brave New World's plot leak was accurate. The biggest omission from that is Amadeus Cho, a character social media scoopers said would be played by Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Logan Kim.

Originally, Sam visited the teenager at Stark Industries to learn more about the Gamma-irradiated pills The Leader had been poisoning Ross with. In the post-credits scene, we'd have learned that Sterns did something to turn him into a Hulk as well. 

In the final cut, an Air Force buddy of Sam's does some digging and has an unseen friend of his to figure out what's in them. The Leader eventually kills that character before he can warn Cap. As for Amadeus, he's not hinted at or mentioned. His MCU debut will have to wait. 
 

