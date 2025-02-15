New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teaser Features More Of The Man Without Fear In Action

Disney+ has released another TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again, and while this latest promo is mostly made up of footage from the first official trailer, there are a few new shots in there.

The teaser features more of the Man Without Fear taking the fight to Hell's Kitchen's criminal underbelly in his red balaclava, as well as another glimpse of Frank Castle (not in his Punisher attire) and a quick shot of White Tiger.

We're now just a few weeks away from the premiere of Born Again, and we should get another full trailer before the end of the month. For now, have a look at the new spot at the link below.

Here's what showrunner Dario Scardapane had to say about the planned second season during a recent interview with Empire.

“Season 2's a blast, because we're not shackled by any previously shot footage. We're swinging for the fences. It's on par with huge Greek epics, lots of big themes. Unless you dig really deep into the books, the place that Kingpin and Daredevil wind up at the end of Season 2 is unfathomable, given where they've been. Making a story that can endure and has legs, that was calculated.”

Season 2 is expected to begin filming before the first season premieres, and we have heard that there are tentative plans to continue the series for a third run.

Check out some recently-released stills at the links below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.