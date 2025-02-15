New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teaser Features More Of The Man Without Fear In Action

New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Teaser Features More Of The Man Without Fear In Action

We're now less than three weeks away from the Disney+ premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, and Marvel Television has released another TV spot featuring some new footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Disney+ has released another TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again, and while this latest promo is mostly made up of footage from the first official trailer, there are a few new shots in there.

The teaser features more of the Man Without Fear taking the fight to Hell's Kitchen's criminal underbelly in his red balaclava, as well as another glimpse of Frank Castle (not in his Punisher attire) and a quick shot of White Tiger.

We're now just a few weeks away from the premiere of Born Again, and we should get another full trailer before the end of the month. For now, have a look at the new spot at the link below.

Here's what showrunner Dario Scardapane had to say about the planned second season during a recent interview with Empire.

“Season 2's a blast, because we're not shackled by any previously shot footage. We're swinging for the fences. It's on par with huge Greek epics, lots of big themes. Unless you dig really deep into the books, the place that Kingpin and Daredevil wind up at the end of Season 2 is unfathomable, given where they've been. Making a story that can endure and has legs, that was calculated.”

Season 2 is expected to begin filming before the first season premieres, and we have heard that there are tentative plans to continue the series for a third run.

Check out some recently-released stills at the links below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Reveals Action-Packed New Footage; Two-Episode Premiere Confirmed
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TV Spot Reveals Action-Packed New Footage; Two-Episode Premiere Confirmed
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills & Posters Reveal New Looks At The Punisher, White Tiger, And More
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills & Posters Reveal New Looks At The Punisher, White Tiger, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/15/2025, 11:42 AM
Don’t let us down!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:49 AM
@thedrudo -

Boycott this.

I will never pay for this show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2025, 11:43 AM
They better ramp up marketing to this thing fast before Captain falcon stinks up the joint.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:51 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

Captain Falcon and a dozen other MCU failures have been stinking up the joint for a long time.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:47 AM
Get out the list with checkboxes.

Fool me once, shame on them.

Fool me twice, shame on me.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/15/2025, 11:53 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - this is what I hear when you comment lol
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/15/2025, 12:01 PM
@bobevanz - Cold.. Why do you do my boy @MakeAmericaGrea like that?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 12:10 PM
@bobevanz -

Hold up.

You wanted Kamala to lose the election, right?

I'm not your enemy.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/15/2025, 11:52 AM
I'm optimistic about this revival and F4 but that's it. I think they had the benefit of Secret Invasion showing how bad a show could be. They cut this season in half, clearly they tried their hardest to make this the best possible Daredevil. I'll give credit where it's due. Could you imagine a Marvel project with zero action, imagine how hard they'd have to work on the script
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/15/2025, 12:00 PM
@bobevanz - Like I was saying below, I don't see how Marvel will [frick] it up. Echo was fun, a bit slow, but I had fun nevertheless. For me, anything Fisk is in doesn't seem to fail. Whether its 5 or 10 episodes.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 12:12 PM
@bobevanz -

Why are you optimistic about F4?

It looks like *shiiiit*!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2025, 11:52 AM
Looks real good!!.

I am a bit concerned with how much seems to be going in this show that it could feel overstuffed & such for 9 episodes but hopefully that’s not the case.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/15/2025, 11:58 AM
Man, if only this were a movie.

[frick]ing Hell.

Well, I guess the story spread out in 10hrs is sweeter than a 2hr length.

I don't see how Marvel can [frick] this one up.

Fisk will have Fiege killed.

For [frick]s sake
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/15/2025, 12:01 PM
Desperately hoping they haven’t screwed this up with their unfathomable desire to kill off long term characters they they then can’t reintroduce…
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/15/2025, 12:01 PM
Daredevil Born Again
Thunderbolts
Fantastic 4 First Steps

There is a lot riding on this. I'd throw Superman in that as well. These productions HAVE to deliver. I believe the future of CBMs rely on it. At least until Doomsday and Secret Wars

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 2/15/2025, 12:03 PM
If FF and DD fail, bye MCU...Hi DCU
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/15/2025, 12:06 PM
Also I hope y'all had a great Valentine's Day.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 12:15 PM
@DarthOmega -

Thank you. I had a good St. Valentine's Day. Single. But I did things I enjoy.

I hope you had a good St. Valentine's Day too. 🙂
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/15/2025, 12:44 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yesterday marked the 15th Valentine for me and my wife. It was pretty cool. How I landed her I have no idea. She's awesome. Gave me two girls and a reason to exist.

Also you will find someone. Treat her right and she'll be a miracle in your life.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/15/2025, 12:11 PM
You can see blades in Matt’s shoulders. Bullseye [frick]ed him up
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2025, 12:20 PM
@MisterBones - Bla bla Blades? ...... Blade!!! Wesley Snipes cameo confirmed????
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/15/2025, 12:35 PM
Last night I watched Captain America: Brave New World. Sucked balls.

This morning, I watched the first four episodes of Season 2 of Daredevil (The Punisher storyline) and it was like one of the best comic book movies ever made. fr If they cut that shit together into just a 2 hr 40 movie it would probably be on everyones Top 10 cbm list.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/15/2025, 12:48 PM
Glad it's almost here.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder