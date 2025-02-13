X-MEN: Margaret Qualley Rumored To Be In Contention To Play Rogue

Another X-Men casting rumor here, and this time we're hearing that The Substance star Margaret Qualley might be in the mix to play fan-favourite powerhouse, Rogue...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2025 09:02 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

The X-Men casting rumors continue to swirl, and this latest report is sure to get a lot of attention.

According to The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider, The Substance star Margaret Qualley is being eyed for the role of Rogue (we have no idea if she's being seriously considered, or is just a person of interest).

Rogue, real name Anna Marie, is easily one of the most popular members of the team, and fans have been hoping to see a comic-accurate take on the sassy Southern belle in live-action for many years. Anna Paquin played a younger version of the character in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies, but she didn't really have much in common with her comic book counterpart.

Qualley's acclaimed turn in The Substance has made her a hot commodity in Hollywood, so it was probably only a matter of time before a major superhero franchise came calling.

Though we're still waiting on an official announcement, Marvel does seem to be making moves on this project behind-the-scenes. No director is attached (that we know of), but the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its new line-up.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and DeWanda Wise are on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, and Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde.

Last week, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto. 

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

As for when we might finally see this long-awaited X-Men reboot, Sneider's co-host Rocha believes that the "big unspoken secret in Hollywood" is that the movie will release 2-3 months after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Sneider agrees that the film will likely hit theaters that year, but feels it will be more like 5-6 months after Secret Wars.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/13/2025, 9:50 PM
She's [frick]in hot
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 9:51 PM
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/13/2025, 9:56 PM
Yes please! She would be perfect for the role. make celebrities beautiful again.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/13/2025, 9:57 PM
it's amazing what toothpaste can do
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 2/13/2025, 9:58 PM
There you go! Great choice.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/13/2025, 9:59 PM
I think Paquin played Rogue how she was written and Rogue was written totally wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 10:27 PM
@RolandD - I think Paquin did well for what she had and Rogue (as per characterization in the films) was fine but not my preferred take on the character.

Outside of the comics , Rogue’s been portrayed as a sullen goth girl and loner aswell of which both are versions that I like so the different personality didn’t bother me but like everyone else not named Wolverine , she was underutilized

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 2/13/2025, 10:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Onthe whole, and especially in movies that are few and far between, the X-Men should be treated as an ensemble with no one as the dominant character. That’s fine in a comic book series where there’s 12 issues a year and OK in a TV show with several episodes but not once in a few year movies. Wolverine and the X-Men should be a thing of the past. Lol. I just think that Rogue should have way more spunk and charm than the live action movie version. Bryan Singer just didn’t get many of the characters, how they should’ve been characterized.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/13/2025, 10:01 PM
I've never heard of this chick.
Can she at least do a convincing southern accent?
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 2/13/2025, 10:18 PM
@Feralwookiee - Oh yeah she definitely could. She grew up in Asheville, North Carolina.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/13/2025, 10:13 PM
Wtf are you all talking about… She has negative tits and absolutely no ass
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/13/2025, 10:17 PM
@BruceWayng - its comic lore confirmed canon that rogue has the ablity to abosrb not only the powers of others but also the human ass

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 10:22 PM
@BruceWayng - User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/13/2025, 10:40 PM
@BruceWayng - you've not seen the substance
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/13/2025, 10:15 PM
Damn good actress. That'd be a great choice.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/13/2025, 10:16 PM
It's coming from Jeff Sneider so this isn't happening
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 10:25 PM
I have only seen her in a few films but going by those , she could perhaps pull off Rogue so I would be willing to give her a shot if she gets it…

User Comment Image

However given that Sneider said that she’s just being eyed for the role right now , that means they just have her in mind & official talks haven’t happened yet (and may not even happen).
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/13/2025, 10:27 PM
Great actor! I realize this is a rumor, but I wouldn't be mad
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/13/2025, 10:35 PM
@Izaizaiza - not a bad choice but it scares me they're going right for these characters first.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/13/2025, 10:28 PM
Ok Tatum as gambit then
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/13/2025, 10:37 PM
@JFerguson - caricature Gambit won't work for the Xmen film.
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 2/13/2025, 10:31 PM
hmmm. are they running out of 20-somethings?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/13/2025, 10:39 PM
She's an amazing actress, and I don't want her to do this.

