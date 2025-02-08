THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Sigourney Weaver Shares Spoilery New Details About Grogu And Her Character

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Sigourney Weaver Shares Spoilery New Details About Grogu And Her Character

Sigourney Weaver has shared some intriguing new intel about her role in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, explaining how she factors into the continuing story of Din Djarin and Grogu. Read on for more...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: GamesRadar+ (via SFFGazette.com)

Sigourney Weaver is rightly considered an icon for her roles in the Alien and Avatar franchises but will finally head into another Galaxy Far, Far Away next year. She'll appear in the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker: Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Talking to GamesRadar+ (via SFFGazette.com), Weaver admitted that she had never really considered being part of a Star Wars project. However, it was the adorable Grogu who went a long way in changing her mind. 

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver explained. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

That last part is an intriguing reveal, particularly as we saw Grogu gain much better control of the Force during The Mandalorian season 3. Have those powered continued to evolve? Or could this movie be where he finally speaks? We'll have to wait and see. 

Following reports that she's playing New Republic Colonel Bishop, Weaver strongly hinted that the rumours are true. "I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority," the screen icon confirmed. "And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens."

"I admire [Star Wars], but I don't sit around wishing I was in another franchise, because I've been so lucky to be in some wonderful ones," Weaver noted. "But at the time, when I was offered it, I was delighted. I'm a great fan of Jon Favreau. I was already a great fan of The Mandalorian."

The Aliens star is an exciting addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu. Admittedly, there have been some concerns about this basically being season 4 condensed into a two-hour movie, though Lucasfilm and Favreau must have something bigger than just that planned. 

After all, Dave Filoni's Star Wars crossover movie - set during this post-Return of the Jedi period - is still somewhere on the horizon.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," writer and director Jon Favreau previously said of helming his first Star Wars movie. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian & Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

STAR WARS: NEW JEDI ORDER Writer George Nolfi On Honoring The Franchise And Potentially Exploring Politics
THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano Has Shared An Update On Her Legal Battle With Disney After Cara Dune Firing
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 2/8/2025, 10:19 AM
Considering season 3 could've been condensed into a 2-hour movie and would've lost nothing of value, I'm totally cool with Mando & Grogu originally being the plan for season 4.

I'm looking forward to what Ripley brings to the table. It sounds like she's playing a good guy, I'd have figured she'd be a given as a bigwig in the Imperial Remnant.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 10:23 AM
Does she try to drink his blood?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/8/2025, 10:27 AM
This male-led Star Wars project is shaping up nicely.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 10:30 AM
Well it’s about time that little twerp grows up a bit , he’s already 50 so if not then than when?.

Kidding aside, he’s been getting more in control of “The Force” for a bit now (especially since he went with Luke) so it would be nice to see the progression he’s made since we last saw him.

User Comment Image

Also going by her comments , definitely seems like she’s playing a New Republic military figure that if the rumors are true sends Mando out to retrieve Rotta the Hutt while Embo is hired (probably by the Twin Hutts or Shadow Council) to kill him hence the cat & mouse game ensues!!.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to it!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 11:32 AM

In the fevered dreams of my ridiculous head, I see Mando, Grogu, & Weaver fighting Alien xenomorphs.

