Creator Of SEVERANCE Dan Erickson Speaks About The Goats In Season Two

Creator Of SEVERANCE Dan Erickson Speaks About The Goats In Season Two

Dan Erickson has commented on the inclusion of one of the strangest scenes in the first season of the equally strange and addictive show and how it plays into season two.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 23, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Severance is a science fiction show on AppleTV that has received stellar reviews from critics and audience members. The show is centered around the idea of workers splitting their memories between work and their personal lives through a surgical implant. The idea is called severance. It perfectly hyperbolizes a corporate call center like hellscape better than any show I’ve ever seen. The show features some absolutely wild scenes and incredibly thought provoking ideas from why someone would choose to be a severed worker to what it would be like if a severed employee got pregnant. Season two is underway now, and, if you haven’t seen season one, stop what you’re doing and go watch it. 

SPOILERS for season one from this point on. 

One of the strangest, most intriguing scenes in the first season was when Helly R. and Mark S. are running through the halls discussing their future and the philosophical ideas behind severance, and they stumble upon a room full of goats. Undoubtedly, everyone who watched that scene was completely flabbergasted and full of questions.

Why are goats being raised at a company that seemingly specializes in tech? Why is a man feeding them through a bottle? How do the goats tie into literally anything else at all going on in the show? The show’s creator, Dan Erickson, spoke to CinemaBlend to comment on the presence of the goats in the recently started second season of the show. When asked if what he's excited to explore more of in season two, Dan Erickson mentioned the goats and said the following:

I mean, certainly, the goats are an intriguing element. I think a lot of people were wondering about that. I wanted to show more of that department. You know, so far we'd only seen one person. But I had this sort of greater network in my head there. And so, yeah, that was a big one. That was a big, exciting one.

The comments aren’t very revealing, but it’s clear that the goats do actually serve a purpose at Lumon. In fact, it seems as if the goats are a larger department, not just a singular room with a man feeding goats through a bottle. There are more people in the goat department than just that one man as well. The “greater network” Dan Erickson mentions implies that there are far more severed employees than we know of. There were several scenes in season one in which we see the control room and the vast amount of names in it, but maybe there is more than one control room.

Season two of Severance currently has a monumental ninety eight percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes which very few shows have ever accomplished. The audience score surprisingly sits a bit lower, but still has a solid seventy nine percent. The first episode of season two famously debuted with a one hundred percent critic score. 

Light SPOILERS for season two episode one below.

To the surprise of many fans, Keanu Reeves cameoed in episode one as a cartoon version of Lumon building. Lots of viewers, including myself, completely missed the cameo from the John Wick star. It certainly isn’t Keanu Reeves’ usual role, but he acted it so well that many people only recognized it after watching the episode. 

What do you think of Severance season two so far? Are you excited to see what in Kier’s name these goats are all about? Let me know!

MICKEY 17 New Trailer Sees THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Come To Terms With Being An Expendable
Related:

MICKEY 17 New Trailer Sees THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Come To Terms With Being An "Expendable"
HERETIC Star Sophie Thatcher's Sexbot Goes On A Killing Spree In New Trailer For COMPANION
Recommended For You:

HERETIC Star Sophie Thatcher's Sexbot Goes On A Killing Spree In New Trailer For COMPANION

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/23/2025, 2:02 PM
Don't know what the hype around this show is, but since it's from Stiller, I guess I need to check it out.

For [frick]s Sake
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/23/2025, 2:03 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - it's really [frick]ing good
krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/23/2025, 2:14 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - its basically "What if your work self was split from your non-working self? What kind of lives would each self lead?" I find it fascinating that one of the characters wants to "sever" because his wife died and his work self never experience the pain of the loss. Its a great show!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder