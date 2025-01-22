MICKEY 17 New Trailer Sees THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Come To Terms With Being An "Expendable"

MICKEY 17 New Trailer Sees THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Come To Terms With Being An &quot;Expendable&quot;

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer and poster for filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, and it shows a completely different side - or sides - of Robert Pattinson as he gets used to being "expendable."

By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Warner Bros. Pictures has just shared a new trailer (via SFFGazette.com) for Mickey 17, the next groundbreaking cinematic experience from the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho.

In the movie, the unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job...to die, for a living.

This sneak peek offers a better idea of what to expect from Mickey 17 after it was pushed from its previous 2024 release. The movie looks thought-provoking and bonkers in equal measure, and Pattinson looks like he's having a blast as this "Expendable." 

Talking to Elle earlier this week, the actor confirmed rumours that he initially based Mickey's voice on Jackass icon Steve-O:

"I used to love, and I still do love, Jackass. I remember listening to an interview with Steve-O years ago and he was talking about how much they got paid for these dangerous stunts on the first season, and he said a hundred bucks. Like, you can die from doing this, and he was like, 'Nah, I’ll just do it for a hundred. It’s fine.'" 

"And there was something about that—actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it’s bravery. I thought there was an element of that to Mickey. So I spent a long time kind of figuring out an impression of Steve-O’s voice. And the first time I did it, Bong was just like, 'Whoa—what’s that voice you’re doing?'"

"I mean, it was definitely a big swing [laughs]. And when you haven’t prepared someone, at all—it was at a script read through, and there’s like 40 people around the table, and every single person looks up, and they’re like, 'Oh! Oh, you’re doing a thing?' I realized quite quickly that maybe this was too large a swing. But if they ever make the Steve-O biopic, I’m ready."

You can check out the new trailer and poster for Mickey 17 below. 

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winners for Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.

The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Parasite). The music is by Jung Jaeil (Squid Game). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). The costume designer is Catherine George (Snowpiercer).

Mickey 17 will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025, and internationally beginning on March 5, 2025.

BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/22/2025, 2:19 PM
I hope he gets to keep that bowl-cut for The Batman II

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 2:25 PM
pass.
Thing94
Thing94 - 1/22/2025, 2:28 PM
Will bomb historically
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 2:33 PM
I'm sure I'm not the only one who thought pattinson was going to be in the new Stallone EXPENDABLES movie. And then I started thinking, wow batman and now expendables? They're really trying to shoehorn him into everything now
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/22/2025, 2:36 PM
i am sooooooo confused. part of me thinks this will bomb hard... while the other part of me thinks this looks pretty cool and i kinda dig it and wanna see it... honestly i have no idea what the plot is besides battinson dying over and over again. may check it out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 2:37 PM
That seems intriguing imo even if not entirely my cup of tea due to its oddball nature…

Hell of a cast certainly with Pattinson at the forefront who continues to show the immense range he has an actor (I did not imagine that voice coming out of him lol).

I’ll give it a shot!!.
skidz
skidz - 1/22/2025, 2:39 PM
This should be interesting. The whole premise is brilliantly absurd.
Solarkalel85
Solarkalel85 - 1/22/2025, 3:02 PM
Looks really good
grif
grif - 1/22/2025, 3:20 PM
shit head ruffalo

shit movie

