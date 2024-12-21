JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Transforms Into A Dinosaur In Hilarious "Leaked" Trailer

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Transforms Into A Dinosaur In Hilarious &quot;Leaked&quot; Trailer

A supposedly leaked first trailer for Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth is doing the rounds online, and, believe it or not, it has managed to fool some people...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 21, 2024 06:12 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

As dino fans anxiously await a first look at some footage from the next movie in Universal's block-busting Jurassic World franchise, a very funny "leaked" trailer for Rebirth has been doing the rounds online.

Some pretty convincing VFX (no doubt AI-assisted) is on display in the brief clip, which finds stars Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennet) and Jonathan Bailey (Dr. Henry Loomis) making their way through the jungle. As Bennet stops to strike an action pose, we see her begin to transform into a dinosaur.

The final few shots show Johansson in full Velociraptor mode... with a wig on for good measure.

Believe it or not, this obviously fake trailer has fooled a few people online, which is probably a sign of how silly these movies have become. Though the notion of a human/dino hybrid may seem ridiculous, the idea was actually considered for the fourth Jurassic Park movie, which would eventually become the first Jurassic World.

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Director Teases A Whole New Chapter As New Still Highlights Scarlett Johansson
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 12/21/2024, 6:01 PM
So... they've run out of ideas.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/21/2024, 6:45 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - funniest thing is....this is her producer gig they promised after the Black Widow fiasco ....lol
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/21/2024, 6:03 PM
lol they’re hilarious for this. She looked like a terminator
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/21/2024, 6:04 PM
Skestra
Skestra - 12/21/2024, 6:05 PM
Fake or not, I laughed. :)
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 12/21/2024, 6:11 PM
This was good and creative 😂😂💪🏾
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/21/2024, 6:13 PM
Mark really scraping the bottle of the barrel like never before
KingLeonidas
KingLeonidas - 12/21/2024, 6:37 PM
@CerealKiller1 - like literally a fake trailer is getting an article
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/21/2024, 6:46 PM
@CerealKiller1 - i wish he scrapped the bottom of my barrel
Kadara
Kadara - 12/21/2024, 6:18 PM
It stopped the other guy spamming the site so it's I'll allow it

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/21/2024, 6:29 PM
@Kadara - Chandler aka Josh aka HamiltonParker aka Scrimdaddy69 aka UnclePorkins?
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/21/2024, 6:18 PM
This is some AI shit, come on, how could anyonw fall for it. And you gotta put "fake" in the trailer cause some of us will just read the headline.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/21/2024, 6:19 PM
@EgoEgor - But it is hilariously bad and would watch it if it was true.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/21/2024, 6:22 PM
Oh that's a good laugh
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 12/21/2024, 6:32 PM
The velocipastor sequel I didn't know I wanted
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 6:32 PM
The velociraptor with a wig lol
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/21/2024, 6:32 PM
Ok, after sitting with this, I want this movie instead. Reshoot the whole damn film, Universal.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 12/21/2024, 6:34 PM
10/10
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/21/2024, 6:42 PM
SMASH
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/21/2024, 6:45 PM
Feels like an SNL skit.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 12/21/2024, 6:57 PM
The actual Jurassic World movies would never dare to be this interesting.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/21/2024, 6:58 PM
Silly ...

Spielberg himself once considered a sequel where the dinos had hi-tech rocket launchers and machine guns strapped to their backs.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 12/21/2024, 7:32 PM
A Superman movie would never get that lucky.

View Recorder