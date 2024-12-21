JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Transforms Into A Dinosaur In Hilarious "Leaked" Trailer

As dino fans anxiously await a first look at some footage from the next movie in Universal's block-busting Jurassic World franchise, a very funny "leaked" trailer for Rebirth has been doing the rounds online.

Some pretty convincing VFX (no doubt AI-assisted) is on display in the brief clip, which finds stars Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennet) and Jonathan Bailey (Dr. Henry Loomis) making their way through the jungle. As Bennet stops to strike an action pose, we see her begin to transform into a dinosaur.

The final few shots show Johansson in full Velociraptor mode... with a wig on for good measure.

Believe it or not, this obviously fake trailer has fooled a few people online, which is probably a sign of how silly these movies have become. Though the notion of a human/dino hybrid may seem ridiculous, the idea was actually considered for the fourth Jurassic Park movie, which would eventually become the first Jurassic World.

🚨A SCARLET JOHANSSONSAURO É REAL!!!!! KKKKKKKKKKKKK



JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH SERÁ ABSURD SINEMA (trailer fake né krl) pic.twitter.com/svFqy5oG19 — O Triu(nvirato) (@sigaotriu) December 21, 2024

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.