GODZILLA X KONG Is Closing In On $500M Worldwide; Is Now The 2nd Highest Grossing Film Of The Year Behind DUNE

In its third week of release, Adam Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is destined to break the $500 million box office milestone, but can it catch Dune: Part Two?

By MarkJulian - Apr 22, 2024 05:04 PM EST
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is presently sitting at $485.2 million globally after gaining $9.5 million from North American cinemas and another $21.6 million from overseas theaters. It appears like the film will need another week to break the $500 million global milestone.

However, the $485.2 million collected so far by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is good enough to make the MonsterVerse sequel the second highest-grossing film of the year (so far) as it overtook Kung-Fu Panda 4.

However, the #1 movie this year by quite a large margin is Dune: Part Two, which currently sits at $695.8M worldwide.  Still, the Dune sequel only figures to hold on to the #1 slot until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

By the time Godzilla x Kong ends its theatrical run for this week, it should have crossed the $500 million global milestone. This is encouraging for The New Empire's sequel chances as it's the MonsterVerse movie with the lowest production budget to date.

Currently, The New Empire must surpass Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) to become the highest-grossing MonsterVerse film to date. Do you believe it has a chance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rank By Production Budget:

Rank Title Production Budget Box Office Gross WW
1 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) $135M $485.2M
2 Godzilla vs Kong (2021) $155M $470.1M
3 Godzilla (2014) $160M $529M
4 Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $170M $387.3M
5 Kong: Skull Island (2017) $185M $568.6M

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong), with screenplay credits possessed by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

The film will see Rebecca Hall return as Dr. Ilene Andrews, alongside Brian Tyree Henry's  Bernie Hayes. Dan Stevens is set to play the lead. Rounding out the cast are Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell is not returning for this installment after serving as the lead character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. Legendary sought Brown's return but the actress had scheduling conflicts due to her filming commitment on Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in North American theaters on March 29, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Synopsis:
This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Sequel Plans Teased Following Movie's Unexpected Box Office Success
Origame
Origame - 4/22/2024, 5:09 PM
Will a lesson be learned here about how no one cares about race and gender when it comes to blockbusters?

Of course not!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/22/2024, 5:11 PM
I'm old enough to remember when 500 Million at the World Wide Box Office for big budget movies
was considered a massive flop
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/22/2024, 5:14 PM
@WakandaTech - when their budgets are like $200 million, yeah absolutely. Love or hate the director of this, he knew how to spend the budget wisely.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/22/2024, 5:20 PM
@WakandaTech - huh?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/22/2024, 5:24 PM
@WakandaTech - You must have been reading those groups back in the day that were highly uneducated when it came to box office numbers and what they meant. Kind of like how Rotten Tomatoes scores were highly praised back in the day until the masses hugely disagree with them.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 4/22/2024, 5:12 PM
Hey Porg, thought you'd like to know that it didn't bomb.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/22/2024, 5:27 PM
Warner Bros. & Legendary must be frustrated that they can't get more people to watch these films. They keep plateauing around the same 400-500+ million every movie.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/22/2024, 5:50 PM
@BlackStar25 - That's a good return on a film that only costs $135M to make. The break even point is somewhere around $400M, so a $500-$600M gross is a ton of profit.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/22/2024, 5:56 PM
@BlackStar25 - Not really no monster film franchise other than Jurassic has had a film reach $600 million or above this is to be expected and Legendary and Warner Bros knew as well.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/22/2024, 5:36 PM
[frick]ingg fantastic, more movies actually demanded by fans. Bring on Godzilla 3 and GxK:into the Pacific Rim
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/22/2024, 5:44 PM
Hey sometimes the public just want to see a movie with big monsters fighting each other with bad dialogue from the human species.

Nothing more. Nothing less.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/22/2024, 5:50 PM
Trash, Garbage. Give Toho Studios a chance to make a kong and Godzilla movie. I guarantee you, it will do way better than what WB gave us. Waaaaaaay Better.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/22/2024, 5:53 PM
@BeNice123 - Won't happen until after 2029 when the original Kong enters public domain

View Recorder