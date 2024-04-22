GODZILLA X KONG Is Closing In On $500M Worldwide; Is Now The 2nd Highest Grossing Film Of The Year Behind DUNE

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is presently sitting at $485.2 million globally after gaining $9.5 million from North American cinemas and another $21.6 million from overseas theaters. It appears like the film will need another week to break the $500 million global milestone.



However, the $485.2 million collected so far by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is good enough to make the MonsterVerse sequel the second highest-grossing film of the year (so far) as it overtook Kung-Fu Panda 4.

However, the #1 movie this year by quite a large margin is Dune: Part Two, which currently sits at $695.8M worldwide. Still, the Dune sequel only figures to hold on to the #1 slot until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.



By the time Godzilla x Kong ends its theatrical run for this week, it should have crossed the $500 million global milestone. This is encouraging for The New Empire's sequel chances as it's the MonsterVerse movie with the lowest production budget to date.

Currently, The New Empire must surpass Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) to become the highest-grossing MonsterVerse film to date. Do you believe it has a chance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rank By Production Budget:

Rank Title Production Budget Box Office Gross WW 1 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) $135M $485.2M 2 Godzilla vs Kong (2021) $155M $470.1M 3 Godzilla (2014) $160M $529M 4 Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) $170M $387.3M 5 Kong: Skull Island (2017) $185M $568.6M

#GodzillaXKong is now within striking distance of magic HALF BILLION mark! Latest wknd #boxoffice results:



Domestic: $9.5M/$171.6M

Intl: $21.6M/$313.6M

Global: $31.1M/$485.2M



WB's all-time #1 film in India beating Joker! GxK arrives in Japan this FRI incl on 52 IMAX scrns. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) April 21, 2024 Warner Bros. & Legendary's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has passed the $300M international mark.



The film grossed an est. $21.6M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $313.6M, est. global total stands at $485.2M.#GodzillaXKong #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/W2sfBkfEGC — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) April 21, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong), with screenplay credits possessed by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

The film will see Rebecca Hall return as Dr. Ilene Andrews, alongside Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie Hayes. Dan Stevens is set to play the lead. Rounding out the cast are Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell is not returning for this installment after serving as the lead character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. Legendary sought Brown's return but the actress had scheduling conflicts due to her filming commitment on Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in North American theaters on March 29, 2024.