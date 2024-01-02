GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Magazine Covers And Stills Unleash The Titans For An Epic Team-Up

A new look at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been revealed thanks to a magazine cover and stills which showcase the Titans and the humans who will attempt to bring them under control. Check them out!

The epic battle will continue in Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse follow-up to the explosive showdown in Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence...and our own.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises to delve further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Today, we have some brand new stills from the movie featuring its human characters along with two magazine covers highlighting the titular Kaijus (via SFFGazette.com).

Godzilla and Kong's unlikely team-up is shaping up to be a bonkers ride for fans of the Monsterverse, something which was evident from the recently released trailer. You can relive that sneak peek in the player below. 

"One of the incredible things about Godzilla is that the character has existed in so many different tones and interpretations in the Toho films," director Adam Wingard tells the publication. "I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters."

"In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open!"

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire film stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on April 12.

dracula - 1/2/2024, 5:07 PM
Hopefully not every monsterverse movie is a kong and godzilla team up

Could put Kong up against Angurus or Baragon or Varan or Megalon
rychlec - 1/2/2024, 5:15 PM
@dracula - Some Gigan or King Caesar would be sweet too.
Slotherin - 1/2/2024, 5:18 PM
@dracula - God I would love to see Kong versus classic Toho monsters.
This reminds me how I really want to see a monster fighting game like Destroy All Monsters Melee but with Kong also in it.
NinnesMBC - 1/2/2024, 5:08 PM
Those two bad boys look badass together.

It's a shame that the other antagonist has to remain hidden from the official marketing while Skar King gets promoted because it'd be cool if both also got their own covers standing side by side to contrast these ones.
grif - 1/2/2024, 5:12 PM
this movie is going to be soo shit


rychlec - 1/2/2024, 5:14 PM
As a Godzilla fan since, like, 1975... all these films and focus on the Big G is just so incredibly freakin' awesome.

