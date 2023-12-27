GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Merch Gives Us A First Look At New Titan, Shimo

It looks like The King of the Monsters and the Monarch of Skull Island are going to have more than just the Scar King to contend with in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The first trailer for the upcoming MonsterVerse sequel debuted at CCXP earlier this month, and it saw the legendary Titans joining forces to combat the greater threat of a formidable new Kaiju known as the Scar King.

Like Kong, the Scar King is believed to be another giant ape from Hollow Earth, but we had heard rumors that Godzilla would also have a villainous counterpart to face-off against, and some new tie-in merchandise has now made it official.

These new action figures not only give us our best look yet at the Scar King, but reveal a white and blue, seemingly frost-based creature known as Shimo!

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Principal photography commenced in Gold Coast, Queensland, on July 29, 2022, and officially wrapped last November. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 12, 2024 after previously being slated for a March 15, 2024.