GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Smashed The Global Box Office This Past Weekend

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a rather concerning 60% domestic decline in its second weekend of release, but overall, the worldwide box office figures remain impressive.



Box office experts had projected a $700+ million theatrical run after the first weekend, but the most recent domestic results have lowered those forecasts to between $550 million and $650 million worldwide.



Regardless, The New Empire's remarkably low $135 million production budget indicates that it just has to make $400 million globally to break even when factoring in P&A costs along with theater revenue splits. It's guaranteed to eclipse that mark by the end of next week.



Director Adam Wingard had stated before The New Empire's premiere that he was considering three different projects following the sequel: a live-action ThunderCats movie, a Face/Off follow-up, and a third MonsterVerse movie.

Based on these box office numbers, we think it's probably going to be the latter. The film currently sits at $350 million worldwide, well ahead of Godzilla vs Kong's gross at this same juncture.

Recently, Wingard has hinted that Destoroyah might be the final antagonist to round out his MonsterVerse trilogy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong), with screenplay credits possessed by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

The film will see Rebecca Hall return as Dr. Ilene Andrews, alongside Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie Hayes. Dan Stevens is set to play the lead. Rounding out the cast are Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell is not returning for this installment after serving as the lead character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. Legendary sought Brown's return but the actress had scheduling conflicts due to her filming commitment on Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released in North American theaters on March 29, 2024.