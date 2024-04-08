GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Smashed The Global Box Office This Past Weekend

With his second MonsterVerse movie knocking it out of the park at the box office, director Adam Wingard seems to have virtually guaranteed that he'll be back to complete his trilogy.

By MarkJulian - Apr 08, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a rather concerning 60% domestic decline in its second weekend of release, but overall, the worldwide box office figures remain impressive.

Box office experts had projected a $700+ million theatrical run after the first weekend, but the most recent domestic results have lowered those forecasts to between $550 million and $650 million worldwide.

Regardless, The New Empire's remarkably low $135 million production budget indicates that it just has to make $400 million globally to break even when factoring in P&A costs along with theater revenue splits. It's guaranteed to eclipse that mark by the end of next week.

Director Adam Wingard had stated before The New Empire's premiere that he was considering three different projects following the sequel: a live-action ThunderCats movie, a Face/Off follow-up, and a third MonsterVerse movie.

Based on these box office numbers, we think it's probably going to be the latter. The film currently sits at $350 million worldwide, well ahead of Godzilla vs Kong's gross at this same juncture.

Recently, Wingard has hinted that Destoroyah might be the final antagonist to round out his MonsterVerse trilogy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong), with screenplay credits possessed by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater.

The film will see Rebecca Hall return as Dr. Ilene Andrews, alongside Brian Tyree Henry's  Bernie Hayes. Dan Stevens is set to play the lead. Rounding out the cast are Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russell is not returning for this installment after serving as the lead character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. Legendary sought Brown's return but the actress had scheduling conflicts due to her filming commitment on Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released in North American theaters on March 29, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Synopsis:
This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Will Destoroyah Close Out Adam Wingard's GODZILLA Trilogy? The Director Appears To Be A Big Fan
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/8/2024, 7:37 PM
Let me be FIRST to say WHERE THE [frick] IS MINUS ONE ON STREAMING?!?!?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/8/2024, 7:40 PM
@Batmangina - it won't be for a while. My friend is taking care of that and she said there's no rush from their side.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/8/2024, 7:42 PM
@Batmangina - it'll be around November or December. There's a special edition version that'll ship from Japan next month, but they won't have English subs, but you can add some if you know how lol or wait for the digital
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/8/2024, 7:49 PM
@bobevanz - Damn. I'll be looking for a digital copy and some subs laying on the side of the information superhighway.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/8/2024, 7:40 PM
Hopefully the BO is back. So far this year had looked pretty promising. Let's hope it keeps up.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/8/2024, 7:57 PM
Trash, Garbage, and ridiculous. Ill wait until Toho Studios comes out with their version. If WB ever decides to let them use Kong. Im glad i didnt waste my money on this.
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 4/8/2024, 8:00 PM
@BeNice123 - we're glad to have not sat next to your fun hating ass in the theater. Appreciate you staying home.

