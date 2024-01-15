Toho's GODZILLA MINUS ONE Is Closing In On $100M Worldwide; Special Screening Held At Lucasfilm

Director Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One is showing extraordinarily long legs at the domestic box office as the Japanese film surpasses the $50M mark in North America.

By MarkJulian - Jan 15, 2024 06:01 PM EST
It seems neither traditional military forces nor the North American box office will be able to halt Godzilla's rampage.

Godzilla Minus One is expected to generate slightly more than a million dollars in its sixth weekend in North America, bringing its North American total to $50.94 million. That's not bad for a movie that had a stated budget of only $15 million (although the director has implied the budget is even less).

Minus One currently stands $94.75 million worldwide and counting.

Takashi Yamazaki, the film's director, recently conducted a special screening of the film at Lucasfilm. It's worth remembering that, before to the film's meteoric rise in popularity, Yamazaki stated that he has a strong desire to direct a Star Wars film. Do you think he was able to pitch anything to Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni during the screening?

Also, a special black-and-white version of the film was just released in theaters in Japan on Friday. North American kaiju enthusiasts are currently awaiting news on whether the special version will also be released, stateside.

Yamazaki (Lupin III: The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story) directed and wrote Godzilla Minus One. In the film Ryunosuke Kamiki portrays Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe portrays Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada portrays Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki portrays Sosaku Tachibana, and Hidetaka Yoshioka portrays Kenji Noda.

In a press release, Yamazaki commented on the film becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in North America. "I am happy that Godzilla, of all characters, has eclipsed a record that had not been broken for a long time. Looking back, I think that the cast and crew were all working on the film with the same goal in mind: to make something entertaining! That is what led to such a wonderful result. I will always remember this."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

Godzilla Minus One started its limited theatrical run in North America on December 1, following special fan showings on November 29.

garu - 1/15/2024, 6:12 PM
Well deserved, it's an amazing movie and I'm hard to please as a viewer.
VyoletVyper - 1/15/2024, 6:12 PM
Long live the king!
Origame - 1/15/2024, 6:13 PM
Japan going to Lucasfilm being like "this is what a good film looks like" 🤣
vectorsigma - 1/15/2024, 7:13 PM
@Origame - damn, my thoughts exactly 😀
harryba11zack - 1/15/2024, 6:16 PM
another win for DC
BeNice123 - 1/15/2024, 6:16 PM
Toho knows whats up. Thats how a movie is made.
Batmangina - 1/15/2024, 6:22 PM
I cannot wait for this to hit streaming - I missed my chance at the theater.

On a semi-non canonical note - watched E10 of the AppleZilla show and I didn't hate it - a few of the wooden actors actually softened up and the time warping gimmick was interesting and the last shot was obviously a lead in to the next movie.

Was it 10 episodes total? I watch what I find on the side of the information superhighway - even though I have all the Apple bullshit as part of my work world.
ATrueHero1987 - 1/15/2024, 6:24 PM
I enjoyed this movie. Godzilla was truly terrifying in this movie! Waiting to own this digitally and/or 4k disc.
GeneralZod - 1/15/2024, 6:25 PM
The best adventure/action/CBM-type film in years, and there is nothing terribly complex about it. I hope Hollywood is paying attention and gets back to the basics that Minus One employs.
TheLight - 1/15/2024, 7:06 PM
As it should. I can honestly say, for the first time in YEARS, I loved this movie. Not only did it give you that feeling of going back to the OG formula with Godzilla, but it also had human characters you could like, relate to and sympathize for.

This is how it's done. Hollywood needs to pay attention and take notes.

View Recorder