Toho's GODZILLA MINUS ONE Is Closing In On $100M Worldwide; Special Screening Held At Lucasfilm

It seems neither traditional military forces nor the North American box office will be able to halt Godzilla's rampage.

Godzilla Minus One is expected to generate slightly more than a million dollars in its sixth weekend in North America, bringing its North American total to $50.94 million. That's not bad for a movie that had a stated budget of only $15 million (although the director has implied the budget is even less).

Minus One currently stands $94.75 million worldwide and counting.

TONIGHT - #GodzillaMinusOne will break $50M at North American #boxoffice! Started its run with opening wknd of $11.4M, spent 4 wks in Top 10 & will end up with nearly 5x that amount thx to terrific legs & excellent WOM. Foreign language films rarely ever get this high! #Godzilla — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) January 12, 2024 Through Monday, Japanese import, GODZILLA MINUS ONE, will have grossed nearly $51M at the domestic box office.



A towering achievement. pic.twitter.com/SpEBgNOoKu — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) January 14, 2024

Takashi Yamazaki, the film's director, recently conducted a special screening of the film at Lucasfilm. It's worth remembering that, before to the film's meteoric rise in popularity, Yamazaki stated that he has a strong desire to direct a Star Wars film. Do you think he was able to pitch anything to Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni during the screening?

Director Takashi Yamazaki was at Lucasfilm this week for a screening of #GodzillaMinusOne



It was organized by Dave Filoni #StarWars inspired Yamazaki to make films and recently said he's 'hoping to get a call' to make one



(via @RagoneAugust) pic.twitter.com/IyBoCVp898 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 13, 2024

Also, a special black-and-white version of the film was just released in theaters in Japan on Friday. North American kaiju enthusiasts are currently awaiting news on whether the special version will also be released, stateside.

Yamazaki (Lupin III: The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story) directed and wrote Godzilla Minus One. In the film Ryunosuke Kamiki portrays Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe portrays Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada portrays Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki portrays Sosaku Tachibana, and Hidetaka Yoshioka portrays Kenji Noda.

In a press release, Yamazaki commented on the film becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in North America. "I am happy that Godzilla, of all characters, has eclipsed a record that had not been broken for a long time. Looking back, I think that the cast and crew were all working on the film with the same goal in mind: to make something entertaining! That is what led to such a wonderful result. I will always remember this."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

Godzilla Minus One started its limited theatrical run in North America on December 1, following special fan showings on November 29.