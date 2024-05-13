KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Exceeds Box Office Expectations With $130M+ Global Opening

Apes box office strong!

20th Century Studios/Disney's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is off to a great start at the global box office after exceeding expectations with a $130M+ opening weekend.

Despite positive reviews, the latest Apes adventure received a disappointing "B" CinemaScore, which suggested that audiences may not be quite as taken with the movie as the majority of critics. Even so, Kingdom managed to take $58.5 million in North America and $72.7 million overseas for a worldwide start of $131.2 million.

This puts the film ahead of Sunday’s domestic estimates of $56.5 million to give it the third-best opening of the year to date, as well as the second-best launch of the franchise after Matt Reeves' Dawn of the Planet of the Apes back in 2014.

The movie has a reported budget of $160 million.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise, set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.