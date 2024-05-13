KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Exceeds Box Office Expectations With $130M+ Global Opening

Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has managed to exceed opening weekend box office estimates by taking in a very impressive $130M+ worldwide...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 13, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Apes box office strong!

20th Century Studios/Disney's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is off to a great start at the global box office after exceeding expectations with a $130M+ opening weekend.

Despite positive reviews, the latest Apes adventure received a disappointing "B" CinemaScore, which suggested that audiences may not be quite as taken with the movie as the majority of critics. Even so, Kingdom managed to take $58.5 million in North America and $72.7 million overseas for a worldwide start of $131.2 million.

This puts the film ahead of Sunday’s domestic estimates of $56.5 million to give it the third-best opening of the year to date, as well as the second-best launch of the franchise after Matt Reeves' Dawn of the Planet of the Apes back in 2014.

The movie has a reported budget of $160 million.

Have you been to see KOTPOTA yet? Drop us a comment down below.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise, set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/13/2024, 11:17 AM
Glad to hear it. It was excellent. My second favorite of the series.
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/13/2024, 11:34 AM
It good movie. Should go see.

Apes appreciate.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/13/2024, 11:37 AM
“Say his words!!”

“Apes. Together. Strong!!”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 11:51 AM
@GhostDog - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 11:38 AM
Sweet , congrats to the cast & crew and hope it continues to do well!!…

Looking forward to checking it , looks good imo.

User Comment Image

Interested to see how well it does…

I was rather surprised researching that War did only a little better then Rise and wasn’t close to Dawn in terms of gross so wonder where this could fall (especially given the unpredictably of the box office nowadays).
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/13/2024, 11:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - War got cooked that summer it got released. That summer was wild. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Mummy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 11:48 AM
@BlackStar25 - oh Jesus

Yeah no wonder then , a crowded summer would do that.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/13/2024, 11:40 AM
Never doubt a gorilla riding a horse.


Never.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/13/2024, 11:41 AM
Great to see. Enjoyed this new entry
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/13/2024, 11:44 AM
It's always nice to see a good movie succeed.
Origame
Origame - 5/13/2024, 11:53 AM
Uh...it's not apes strong together.

It's apes together strong.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/13/2024, 11:55 AM
Another boring ape movie. Looking forward to them making another 😒
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 5/13/2024, 12:04 PM
@TheNewYorker - if you found the first 3 boring, going to see the 4th one and finding it boring is entirely your own fault
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/13/2024, 11:55 AM
Well done!

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/13/2024, 11:58 AM
Another Disney win to upset the unwashed masses.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/13/2024, 12:01 PM
Apes together strong.
dracula
dracula - 5/13/2024, 12:06 PM
@Ha1frican -
?si=8FzpRVxP6cFOdYMw
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 5/13/2024, 12:04 PM
Had to leave halfway through because something came up, but I really liked what I saw. Going back to see the whole thing Friday.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 5/13/2024, 12:06 PM
I had a great time with this film, these Apes movies have yet to miss. I do have some questions about the ending, but I’m looking forward to it being expanded on going forward
dracula
dracula - 5/13/2024, 12:09 PM
If they do Planet of the apes after this trilogy, go back to the book, dont try to replicate the original film, you will never live up if you do that

True Grit wenr back to the source and its even better than the original
Forthas
Forthas - 5/13/2024, 12:22 PM
Congrats to the team behind KOTPOTA they did a really good job of keeping the legacy of the last trilogy alive while charting its own course going forward. The actors, action and visual were amazing. If it were not for Dune part 2 this would be the favorite for best visuals for next year's Oscars.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/13/2024, 12:30 PM
I hope we get to see more clans, like there must be whole orangutan and gorilla clans out there
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/13/2024, 12:38 PM
I thought it was pretty solid. Certainly a good edition to the previous trilogy.

User Comment Image
Starlight
Starlight - 5/13/2024, 12:40 PM
I'm happy it's doing well because I LOVED it !
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/13/2024, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image

