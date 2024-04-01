KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES IMAX Trailer And Exciting First Clip Released

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES IMAX Trailer And Exciting First Clip Released KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES IMAX Trailer And Exciting First Clip Released

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters on May 10, and 20th Century Studios has released an action-packed new IMAX trailer along with a first clip and some posters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 01, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We're now just over 5 weeks away from the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and 20th Century Studios has shared an extended "special look" at the franchise revival along with some new posters.

The preview begins with the first clip from the movie, as we see feral human Mae (Freya Allan) being hunted by a relentless group of gorillas. Just as she's about to be caught, heroic chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) appears on horseback, calling her name. Mae seizes her chance by standing up and running towards Noa, managing to jump on his horse at the last second and narrowly evade capture.

The clip is followed by an action-packed IMAX trailer, which spotlights quite a bit of new footage of Noa and Mae joining forces to bring an end to the tyrannical rule of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand).

Check out the teaser below along with new IMAX, Screen X, Dolby posters, as well as some early access screening artwork from Matt Ferguson.

Image

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

I AM NUMBER FOUR Is Being Rebooted By WEDNESDAY Writers Alfred Gough And Miles Millar (Exclusive)
Related:

I AM NUMBER FOUR Is Being Rebooted By WEDNESDAY Writers Alfred Gough And Miles Millar (Exclusive)
Comic Crime Thriller HEIST: OR HOW TO STEAL A PLANET Being Brought To Life By THOR And THE MANDALORIAN Writer
Recommended For You:

Comic Crime Thriller HEIST: OR HOW TO STEAL A PLANET Being Brought To Life By THOR And THE MANDALORIAN Writer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/1/2024, 2:35 PM
I can't get excited for this.

I can't pinpoint what exactly, but it just doesn't work for me without Andy Serkis as Caesar and Matt Reeves directing.

It just feels empty without those 2 and another CGI mess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2024, 2:42 PM
User Comment Image

The clip was cool and am looking forward to the film…

Hope it lives up to the previous trilogy though it has big shoes to fill!!.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/1/2024, 2:59 PM
User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/1/2024, 3:00 PM
@SuperJefe - When I posted this I imagined good ‘ol Cornelius was sighing. Now I think he might be smelling a fart. Either way, still works.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 4/1/2024, 3:16 PM
The film looks incredible and I can't wait🫡😳🦸
StSteven
StSteven - 4/1/2024, 3:23 PM
Wow, I have to say that the VFX used to create the humans has really come a long way. They look great! Very realistic, almost lifelike (although when they're next to the apes you can still tell they're not). 😉

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder