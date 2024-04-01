KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES IMAX Trailer And Exciting First Clip Released

We're now just over 5 weeks away from the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and 20th Century Studios has shared an extended "special look" at the franchise revival along with some new posters.

The preview begins with the first clip from the movie, as we see feral human Mae (Freya Allan) being hunted by a relentless group of gorillas. Just as she's about to be caught, heroic chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) appears on horseback, calling her name. Mae seizes her chance by standing up and running towards Noa, managing to jump on his horse at the last second and narrowly evade capture.

The clip is followed by an action-packed IMAX trailer, which spotlights quite a bit of new footage of Noa and Mae joining forces to bring an end to the tyrannical rule of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand).

Check out the teaser below along with new IMAX, Screen X, Dolby posters, as well as some early access screening artwork from Matt Ferguson.

New poster alert!



Very happy to have continued my Apes series of posters with this new official art for Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.



Posters will be available at early access screenings.



I love the Apes movies and can’t wait for this new one… pic.twitter.com/9jtJLx937W — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) April 1, 2024

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.