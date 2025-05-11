KUNG FURY: THE MOVIE - Arnold Schwarzenegger & Michael Fassbender Kill Nazis In Crazy Leaked Sizzle Reel

The first ever footage from director David Sandberg's unreleased Kung Fury: The Movie has found its way online, and this really must be seen to be believed...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 11, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The first footage from director David Sandberg's Kung Fury: The Movie, aka Kung Fury 2, has found its way online via a 10-minute leaked sizzle reel, and this might just be one of the most gloriously insane things you're ever likely to watch.

The retro action/sci-fi comedy has been stuck in limbo since production was forced to shut down five years ago after a lawsuit between the producers and the film’s Chinese investors, Creasun. In late 2020, Creasun Entertainment USA was accused of refusing to come up with the $10 million it promised, effectively bringing the movie to a screeching halt.

“This was an internal promo video that was never supposed to be seen by the public. I feel bad because it contains a bunch of plot points and temp VFX,” Sandberg told Variety in a statement. “I hope at least people can see the passion that we poured into the movie, the world deserves to see it as it was meant to be seen. This movie has been held hostage for the past 5 years but I promise to keep fighting for it and make sure this film gets the chance it truly deserves.”

The movie, was developed as a feature-length follow-up to the cult short Kung Fury, a wildly OTT homage to 1980s martial arts films and buddy cop movies that became a viral sensation on YouTube after a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign.

The bonkers footage feature as a gun-toting U.S. president “out to kick some Nazi ass,” Michael Fassbender as a renegade FBI with an all-timer mullet agent named Colt Magnum, and Baywatch and Night Rider star David Hasselhoff, who... transforms '80s sports car called the Hoff 9000.

The original short followed the adventures of Miami’s Lamborghini-driving “kung fu cop” Kung Fury (Sandberg), who was tasked with saving his city from the evil machinations of Adolf Hitler (don't worry, it gets even weirder). His mission sees him face-off against Nazis, ninjas, werewolves and dinosaurs along with his team: TriceraCop, Hackerman and Barbarianna.

There's speculation that this reel was intentionally leaked by the filmmakers in the hopes of getting financing to complete the movie, in much the same way that the Deadpool test footage that was released back in 2015 led to Ryan Reynolds getting the opportunity to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the big screen.

Check out the Kung Fury: The Movie footage - which does contain some spoilers - below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/11/2025, 9:27 AM
Loved the original and this looks as batshit crazy as the first. Release it!
Fares
Fares - 5/11/2025, 9:33 AM
That was awesome; although I'm not sure if those were actual spoilers for the plot or if the movie is meant to tell the story of what happens afterwards. In any case, I had to watch it because God knows if the movie will ever come out.

Also, I'm pretty sure that the director David Sandberg is the guy who plays Kung Fury, not David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam.
Skestra
Skestra - 5/11/2025, 9:33 AM
This is what Martin Scorsese meant by true cinema. The kind of film that makes Nicole Kidman moist.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/11/2025, 9:34 AM
User Comment Image

Always wondered what happened to this. They should release it.
Oskir
Oskir - 5/11/2025, 9:36 AM
It is the wrong David Sandberg
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/11/2025, 9:48 AM
@Oskir - so it is! I didn't realize there was another one... Thanks for the heads up.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 5/11/2025, 9:47 AM
Christ. How hard is it to do research on this site. David Sandberg is NOT David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam. Two different people.
That said, Kung Fury is one of the best things to come out of YouTube. The song and music video from David Hasselhoff is amazing.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/11/2025, 9:48 AM
Kung Fury was really something special. It’s too bad that a legal dispute got in the way of this.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/11/2025, 9:51 AM
@mountainman - That sizzle real was great.

Take this as an opportunity to experience this masterpiece of music videodom.

Latverian
Latverian - 5/11/2025, 10:00 AM
@mountainman -

- I was struck by lightning, and bitten by a cobra.

-Is zis se police?
-Yeah, this is the police.
-F#CK YOU!

- *hacking too much time*

- A laseraptor... Those went extinct thousands of years ago!

- But it looks so real! *in 2d*



I could quote this gem of a movie for days.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/11/2025, 10:03 AM
I’ve told people about Kung Fury and they said they couldn’t find it or didn’t believe me that it existed. I remember it being on Netflix and was the best low budget spoof action flick that looked like a YouTube guy made I’ve ever seen.
I look forward to seeing something new for it.

