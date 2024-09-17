MICKEY 17: Robert Pattinson Can't Stop Dying In Delightfully Bizarre Trailer For Bong Joon Ho's Latest

At long last, the official trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 has arrived, offering a delightfully bizarre first look at the 3x Academy Award-winning director's upcoming sci-fi film starring The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the lead role as a disposable employee who repeatedly killed and cloned, during an effort to colonize a mysterious new ice world.

As per the trailer, the seventeenth iteration wll take center stage in the film, and there's plenty of twists and turns heading our way as he finds himself face to face with a multiple...

In addition to Pattinson, the cast features Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Steven Yeun (Minari; The Walking Dead), Toni Collette (Hereditary; The Sixth Sense), Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight; Avengers: Endgame), Holliday Grainger (The Borgias; Animals), Anamaria Vartolomei (Happening; My Revolution), Thomas Turgoose (This Is England; Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Angus Imrie (The Kid Who Would Be King; The Crown), Patsy Ferran (Jamestown; God's Creatures), Daniel Henshall (Snowtown; The Babadook), and Steve Park (Fargo; The French Dispatch).

Mickey 17 hits theaters on January 31!

Watch the official trailer below: