MICKEY 17: Robert Pattinson Can't Stop Dying In Delightfully Bizarre Trailer For Bong Joon Ho's Latest

The first trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 has arrived, giving us our first extended look at the delightfully bizarre sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson in the lead as a man that keeps dying.

By RohanPatel - Sep 17, 2024 09:09 PM EST
At long last, the official trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 has arrived, offering a delightfully bizarre first look at the 3x Academy Award-winning director's upcoming sci-fi film starring The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the lead role as a disposable employee who repeatedly killed and cloned, during an effort to colonize a mysterious new ice world.

As per the trailer, the seventeenth iteration wll take center stage in the film, and there's plenty of twists and turns heading our way as he finds himself face to face with a multiple... 

In addition to Pattinson, the cast features Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Steven Yeun (Minari; The Walking Dead), Toni Collette (Hereditary; The Sixth Sense), Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight; Avengers: Endgame), Holliday Grainger (The Borgias; Animals), Anamaria Vartolomei (Happening; My Revolution), Thomas Turgoose (This Is England; Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Angus Imrie (The Kid Who Would Be King; The Crown), Patsy Ferran (Jamestown; God's Creatures), Daniel Henshall (Snowtown; The Babadook), and Steve Park (Fargo; The French Dispatch). 

Mickey 17 hits theaters on January 31!

Watch the official trailer below:

What's it feel like to die? From director Bong Joon Ho, comes Mickey 17 - only in theaters January 31, 2025. #Mickey17

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson (“The Batman,” “Tenet”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), Steven Yeun (“Nope”), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Okja”). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” “Cruella”). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for “Parasite,” “Okja”). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”). The costume designer is Catherine George (“Okja,” Snowpiercer”).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: “Mickey 17.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

vectorsigma - 9/17/2024, 9:03 PM
Better headline than Mark's yesterday.
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 9:20 PM
That voice from Pattinson was not what I expected (though it make me wonder why his multiple has a gruffer one?) lol.

Seems decent though not entirely perhaps my cup of tea since while the setting is sci-fi , it’s leaning more absurdist & satirical it seems…

It does seem to change Bong Joon-Ho’s fingerprints all over since it’s mixing genres , has black/dark humor , sudden tonal shifts aswell as social and/or class themes aswell.

Anyway , great cast too!!.
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 9:22 PM
Off topic:
@JoshWilding

Archie Panjabi to play a villain in Doctor Who Series 15.

https://deadline.com/2024/09/doctor-who-archie-panjabi-villain-new-season-1236092374/
McMurdo - 9/17/2024, 9:28 PM
Based on yesterday's reading comprehension I assume the lot of you are currently of the belief actor Robert Pattinson died more than once this evening?
MisterBones - 9/17/2024, 9:32 PM
Cinema is back on the menu

