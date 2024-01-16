SPACEMAN Meets A "Spider Man" In First Trailer For Adam Sandler's Sci-Fi Drama

Netflix released a brief teaser late last year, and has now shared the first full trailer for a new sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler as an astronaut who encounters a spider-like alien(?) on his ship.

By MarkCassidy - Jan 16, 2024 07:01 PM EST
Last night's brief teaser promo gave us a quick glimpse of the movie's spider-like creature voiced by Paul Dano, and Netflix has now released a full trailer for one of the more intriguing streaming projects coming our way this year: Chernobyl director Johan Renck's sci-fi drama, Spaceman, which stars Adam Sandler in a rare dramatic role.

The Uncut Gems star plays an astronaut named Jakub who comes to the realization that his marriage may be over while he's on an extended mission in the depths of space with quite a lot of time left on the clock.

Despondent and with nobody to discuss his problems with, Jakub encounters a "mysterious creature from the beginning of time" (Dano) on his ship, who offers to help him work through his marital issues.

The trailer gives us our first proper look at Jakub's extraterrestrial stowaway, who really does look a lot like a giant spider! This arachnid seems friendly, however, and promises to help Jakub with his emotional crises as we see glimpses of the "spaceman's" life back on Earth with his now estranged wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan).

Check out the teaser below along with some new promo stills, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The official synopsis reads: “Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

Colby Day penned the script, which is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař. This adaptation is executive produced by Ben Ormand, Renck and Barry Bernardi. Producers include Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva.

Spaceman also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini, and is set to premiere on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

Related:

Recommended For You:

grif - 1/16/2024, 7:08 PM
more sandler netflix crap


Origame - 1/16/2024, 7:27 PM
@grif - ...you didn't see the trailer did you?

This isn't more ridiculous six. This is more uncut gems..
tylerzero - 1/16/2024, 7:11 PM

