Daisy Ridley Talks More About Her STAR WARS Return As New Rumor Suggests Production Has Been Delayed

At last year's Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm revealed that Daisy Ridley would return as Rey for a movie taking us back to the sequel trilogy with a story set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be at the helm and, as noted, Ridley is reprising her role as Rey, now a Jedi Master looking to create a new Jedi Order while attempting to combat the dark forces that rise up to stop her. What those are remains to be seen.

This "New Jedi Order" movie is, for all intents and purposes, Episode X and an epilogue to the divisive sequel trilogy which may go some way in redeeming the questionable creative decisions made in those movies.

Damon Lindelof, Justin Britt-Gibson, and Steven Knight have all contributed to the screenplay and while Rey's return hasn't taken shape as quickly as we'd hoped, Ridley remains confident that this is a story worth telling.

"They simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the script being written yet," she told Premiere (via SFFGazette.com). "But if I hadn’t been convinced by the concept, the movie wouldn’t have been made. I took a day to think about it and I told myself that I had had great times making those films."

"This new adventure seemed fun to me, so why say no? My thoughts on the subject are quite simple: if I didn’t think the story was worth telling, I wouldn’t have come back."

These comments come shortly after scooper Daniel Richtman recently said the untitled Star Wars movie needs more work and is currently on hold while Lucasfilm gets it to where it needs to be. Filming is no longer expected to begin until next year, all but confirming it won't arrive in theaters until 2027 at the earliest.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu heading our way in May 2026, this isn't overly surprising. Neither is the fact that Richtman adds that Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is on an "indefinite hold," something we believe has been the case since Thor: Love and Thunder received such a mixed response.

Earlier this year, Ridley discussed her return and explained why she agreed to play Rey again after the divisive reaction to The Rise of Skywalker.

"I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now. I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it’s a different thing this time. There’s just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn’t excited, I wouldn’t have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.