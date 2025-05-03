Fear The Shadows: STAR WARS Unveils The Nightlander, A Chilling Boogeyman That Will Face Anakin, Luke, And Rey

Prepare to meet the "Nightlander," Star Wars' terrifying new boogeyman!

Fangoria has just unveiled details for Star Wars: Tales of the Nightlands, a chilling three-issue miniseries coming from Dark Horse Comics.

The entire series will be penned by the acclaimed Cavan Scott, with each issue brought to life by a different talented artist: Soo Lee on issue #1, Vicenzo Riccardi on issue #2, and Robert Hack on issue #3. The haunting cover art will be crafted by Francesco Francavilla.

Lucasfilm Publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain told Fangoria, "Dark Horse has a long tradition of publishing some of the best scary stories in comics… And, we’re honored to continue our partnership with them to tell more terrifying tales set in a galaxy far, far away. We have a Murderers’ Row of contributors, led once again by ‘Count’ Cavan Scott. His latest spine-tingling tome combines fear, despair, dread, and maybe just a little bit of hope."

"And to have Cav’s new Nightlander character designed by Iain McCaig—the man responsible for the look of Darth Maul, arguably the most frightening figure in the galaxy—was a dream come true. And if that wasn’t enough, we are lucky to be joined by Francesco Francavilla, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Robert Hack, all of whom are masters of their creepy craft. Their work is lush and haunting and beautiful. Star Wars fans—and horror fans—are in for a real treat."

The series synopsis reveals that the miniseries will star each of the main Star Wars trilogy series' chief protagonists:

On the planet Ryloth, Twi’leks speak in hushed tones about the Nightlands, the spectral realm where their spirits retire after death. According to legend, there are certain nights when the veil between that haunted place and the land of the living is so thin that one can communicate with the other side. Enter: The Nightlander, a Star Wars boogeyman who seeks to possess a powerful, living host and bring despair to the galaxy!



Each issue features one of three generations of galactic heroes facing off against the malevolent Nightlander. Issue #1 sees young Padawan Anakin Skywalker visiting Ryloth with Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, attempting to summon the ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn for a final goodbye. But when Anakin makes contact with the Nightlands, it isn’t his old friend who answers! Issue #2 features Luke & Leia facing this horror, and Issue #3 pits Rey & Finn against a dark power unlike any in the galaxy.

Star Wars: Tales of the Nightlands issue #1 goes on sale, September 3.

This comic comes on the heels of a recent report that Lucasfilm is looking at the potential of a Star Wars horror film, so perhaps this comic is a precursor to "the Nightlander" making a big screen debut?