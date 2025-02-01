MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill Rumored To Be Up For Villainous STAR WARS Role

The news broke late last year that Lucasfilm is developing a new Star Wars trilogy, with Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) tapped to write and produce all three films.

A follow-up rumor claimed that Henry Cavill has met with Lucasfilm about a potential role, and another reliable insider has since backed this up. We don't know which character the actor is said to be in talks for, but MTTSH (via SFFGazette.com) is now reporting that it is a villainous role.

The insider has previously said that Cavill was up for a part in Kinberg's trilogy, but we're not sure if that's still the case.

Cavill has appeared in a number of major comic book, sci-fi and fantasy franchises over the years, playing the Man of Steel in the DCEU, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher, and a Wolverine variant in this year's Deadpool and Wolverine. He also has the lead role in the Highlander reboot on the way, and there are rumors that he might be in line to play another character in the MCU.

Could he also be planning to take a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away?

Here's what the actor had to say about his appreciation of Star Wars several years ago.

"I am a fan of them. I would have to read a script and speak to a director before I could possibly say if I’d be interested in being a movie it’s not as simple as you know. Yes, it’d be fun and ideal but what if the script sucks…you’ve got to keep your fingers crossed that it works."

It was initially reported that Kinberg's movies would continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but this intel has been disputed, and some insiders believe that Kinberg will "instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover."

We're still not certain what Lucasfilm has planned, but a recent report claimed that Daisy Ridley's Rey will be part of the trilogy.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie - which is expected to be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker - recently enlisted George Nolfi to replace Steven Knight, and the project is now officially moving forward.

Kinberg made his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix before going on to helm The 355. While these projects probably won't inspire much confidence, it's important to keep in mind that he will not be directing these new Star Wars movies (as far as we know, anyway).

The filmmaker has written and produced a number of very successful projects, including the recent Deadpool and Wolverine. As far as the Galaxy Far, Far Away goes, he has previously worked as a co-creator on the Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck, and was also a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.