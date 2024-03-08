STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT: CLASSIC COLLECTION Launch Trailer Brings Back Two Of THE Best STAR WARS Games

After first being unveiled last month, the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection now has a launch trailer (first shared on GameFragger.com) which we're sure will leave those of you who grew up playing these games more excited than ever to get your hands on them again later this month.

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games's Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection will also introduce the beloved Star Wars Battlefront (2004) and Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) games to a new generation; we're sure our younger readers will appreciate those polished graphics, even if they are still a little...retro!

Coming March 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the game features restored online play for up to 64 players, expansions to Hero Assault mode, and all previously released bonus content for both titles.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection includes a Galaxy of content inspired by the original and prequel trilogies, from famous battles across Episodes I - VI, to playable heroes and villains like Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, and more, to unique modes and challenges.

Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II, originally developed by LucasArts, are action/shooter games that incorporate elements of strategy, and stand among the most beloved Star Wars games of all time.

Take a look at a full breakdown of features below along with that new launch trailer below.

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)

Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Key Features

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest

Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.

Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy. Star Wars Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episodes I-VI

Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episodes I-VI Star Wars Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers

Massive Locations with Up to 64-player Online Support

Fight on the Ground: Wookiee warriors, jet troopers, droidekas, and more in massive multiplayer action

Wookiee warriors, jet troopers, droidekas, and more in massive multiplayer action Drive Iconic Vehicles: Speeder bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles

Speeder bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles Pilot Legendary Starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights

Expanded Hero Assault

For the first time ever, Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo