STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT: CLASSIC COLLECTION Launch Trailer Brings Back Two Of THE Best STAR WARS Games

Two of the best Star Wars video games, Battlefront and Battlefront II, are returning next week and we now have an epic launch trailer for this "Classic Collection" which you can check out right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 08, 2024
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: GameFragger.com

After first being unveiled last month, the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection now has a launch trailer (first shared on GameFragger.com) which we're sure will leave those of you who grew up playing these games more excited than ever to get your hands on them again later this month. 

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games's Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection will also introduce the beloved Star Wars Battlefront (2004) and Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) games to a new generation; we're sure our younger readers will appreciate those polished graphics, even if they are still a little...retro!

Coming March 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the game features restored online play for up to 64 players, expansions to Hero Assault mode, and all previously released bonus content for both titles. 

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection includes a Galaxy of content inspired by the original and prequel trilogies, from famous battles across Episodes I - VI, to playable heroes and villains like Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, and more, to unique modes and challenges. 

Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II, originally developed by LucasArts, are action/shooter games that incorporate elements of strategy, and stand among the most beloved Star Wars games of all time. 

Take a look at a full breakdown of features below along with that new launch trailer below.

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)

  • Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

  • Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena
  • Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Key Features

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest

  • Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.
  • Star Wars Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episodes I-VI
  • Star Wars Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers

Massive Locations with Up to 64-player Online Support

  • Fight on the Ground: Wookiee warriors, jet troopers, droidekas, and more in massive multiplayer action
  • Drive Iconic Vehicles: Speeder bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles
  • Pilot Legendary Starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights

Expanded Hero Assault

For the first time ever, Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo

  • Fight with Heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!
  • Battle with Villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!
slickrickdesigns - 3/8/2024, 11:07 PM
I was a big fan of Battle Front 2
Tufasrox - 3/8/2024, 11:50 PM
What’s with the comment section turned off on some posts? Never seen that before. It’s part of the reason I love this site.

