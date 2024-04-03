STAR WARS Creator George Lucas Tops The Forbes List Of The Richest Entertainers In The World

George Lucas, the inventor and director of the first Star Wars film and prequel trilogy, is by far the richest entertainer on this list, which includes Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Michael Jordan.

Apr 03, 2024
According to a recent Forbes list, Star Wars inventor and Lucasfilm founder George Lucas has an estimated net worth of $5.5 billion, making him the richest celebrity in 2024.

On October 30, 2012, Disney paid $4.05 billion in cash and shares for Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise and Lucas' place at the top of the list appears to be due to the stock options he gained from the transaction.

After selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, George Lucas has mostly withdrawn from the film industry, with the exception of a few minor indie film projects here and there.

Lucas also continues to get union-regulated residuals from all films and television shows released prior to Disney's acquisition of the Star Wars franchise.

On the decision to sell his company and partially retire, Lucas previously stated, "In 2012 I was 69. So the question was am I going to keep doing this for the rest of my life? Do I want to go through this again? Finally, I decided I’d rather raise my daughter and enjoy life for a while… I’m one of those micromanager guys, and I can’t help it. So I figured I would forgo that, enjoy what I had, and I was looking forward to raising my daughter."

While Lucas is certainly obscenely wealthy, given all the billion-dollar box office films, television shows, toys, and theme park expansions Disney has made with the IP since 2012, do you think the $4 billion purchase price was a steal?

However, to put Forbes' list in further context, he only ranks #309 on Bloomberg's billionaire index (where Forbes' rival estimates that Lucas' net worth is actually just a little north of $8 billion). 

LVMH founder and CEO Bernard Arnault tops that list at $228 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

1. George Lucas ($5.5B)

2. Steven Spielberg ($4.8B)

3. Michael Jordan ($3.2B)

4. Oprah Winfrey ($2.8B)

5. Jay-Z ($2.5B)

6. Kim Kardashian ($1.7B)

7. Peter Jackson ($1.5B)

8. Rihanna and Tyler Perry ($1.4B)

9. Tiger Woods ($1.3B)

10. LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Dick Wolf ($1.2B)

11. Taylor Swift ($1.1B)

SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/3/2024, 8:08 PM
User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 4/3/2024, 9:13 PM
@SuperCat - Horrific
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/3/2024, 8:10 PM
User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 4/3/2024, 8:15 PM
@SuperCat - Spielberg directed your favorite rom com...Schindler's List!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/3/2024, 8:20 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - LMAO! Stop!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 4/3/2024, 8:27 PM
@SuperCat - That's not in the cards, buddy.
Toonstrack
Toonstrack - 4/3/2024, 8:15 PM
And yall wonder why he sold lol.

He ain't coming back. He don't have too. His grandkids are never gonna read all your SW whinin on the internet but they are sure as heck gonna be rich af with generational wealth.
dracula
dracula - 4/3/2024, 8:15 PM
Is he really an entertainer anymore

Directed two movies in the 70’s (American Graffiti and Star Wars)

Directed 3 very divisive movies 22 years later

Has had barely any involvement in his creation since he sold it
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/3/2024, 8:42 PM
@dracula - He directed THX 1138 in the 70's as well, which I really liked, but otherwise you're right.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/3/2024, 8:26 PM
Glad see Taylor swift bottom of list
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 4/3/2024, 8:29 PM
Took me like 12 years to pay off my student loans. Good to see Kim Kardashian is that rich.
CoHost
CoHost - 4/3/2024, 8:31 PM
Rich people are the scum of the earth.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 4/3/2024, 8:54 PM
@CoHost - Also, Chiefs fans.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 4/3/2024, 9:07 PM
Jami Gertz Net Worth
Mar 4, 2024 — What is Jami Gertz's net worth? Jami Gertz is an American actress, sports team owner and philanthropist who has a net worth of $8 billion.

Suck it, George.
You're small fish.

