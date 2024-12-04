STAR WARS: Dave Filoni Shares Big THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Update And Teases AHSOKA Season 2 Plans

Star Wars fans continue to find fault with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's vision for the franchise (and her apparent inability to get new movies into theaters), though Dave Filoni being appointed the studio's Chief Creative Officer did restore at least some faith in what's to come.

He was already a key figure overseeing Disney+'s post-Return of the Jedi TV shows and, during last April's Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that he'll finally get to helm his own movie. That's expected to serve as a conclusion to this current era of streaming storytelling, with Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, and more assembling to battle Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Before we get there, Ahsoka season 2 needs to address a long list of unanswered questions from that first batch of episodes, all while setting the stage for what could end up being Filoni's take on the classic "Heir to the Empire" storyline.

During an appearance at Disneyland's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere earlier this week, Filoni started by sharing an exciting update on where things stand with Ahsoka (via SFFGazette.com).

"I'm so well into that as well. I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he teased.

"I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1," Filoni continued. "I'm pretty happy with it. Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that."

As for what's happening with The Mandalorian & Grogu movie set for release in 2026, the filmmaker confirmed that shooting has wrapped (all without a single set photo finding its way online).

"I'm very excited about it as well," Filoni teased. "Jon and I had a great time working on that, as we always do. It was great seeing Grogu. He's become such a star, and it's amazing how it's evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1 and where we are today in a film working with the team which I worked quite a bit with them on the puppetry."

"Legacy effects did a fantastic job, and what a wonderful little creation Grogu is," he concluded, hinting that we could see even more from the already-incredible practical Grogu puppet utilized in The Mandalorian TV series.

Star Wars Celebration takes place in Japan next April and we'd expect trailers for both Ahsoka season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu to be released there. Skeleton Crew has received glowing reviews but Lucasfilm still needs to bring this Galaxy Far, Far Away back to theaters, leaving fans optimistic about more potential updates at the event.

Check out the full interview with Filoni in the player below.