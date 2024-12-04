STAR WARS: Dave Filoni Shares Big THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Update And Teases AHSOKA Season 2 Plans

Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni has shared updates on The Mandalorian & Grogu movie and Ahsoka season 2, revealing how work is progressing on both highly anticipated Star Wars projects...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024
Star Wars fans continue to find fault with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's vision for the franchise (and her apparent inability to get new movies into theaters), though Dave Filoni being appointed the studio's Chief Creative Officer did restore at least some faith in what's to come.

He was already a key figure overseeing Disney+'s post-Return of the Jedi TV shows and, during last April's Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that he'll finally get to helm his own movie. That's expected to serve as a conclusion to this current era of streaming storytelling, with Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, and more assembling to battle Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Before we get there, Ahsoka season 2 needs to address a long list of unanswered questions from that first batch of episodes, all while setting the stage for what could end up being Filoni's take on the classic "Heir to the Empire" storyline. 

During an appearance at Disneyland's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere earlier this week, Filoni started by sharing an exciting update on where things stand with Ahsoka (via SFFGazette.com).

"I'm so well into that as well. I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he teased.

"I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1," Filoni continued. "I'm pretty happy with it. Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that."

As for what's happening with The Mandalorian & Grogu movie set for release in 2026, the filmmaker confirmed that shooting has wrapped (all without a single set photo finding its way online). 

"I'm very excited about it as well," Filoni teased. "Jon and I had a great time working on that, as we always do. It was great seeing Grogu. He's become such a star, and it's amazing how it's evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1 and where we are today in a film working with the team which I worked quite a bit with them on the puppetry."

"Legacy effects did a fantastic job, and what a wonderful little creation Grogu is," he concluded, hinting that we could see even more from the already-incredible practical Grogu puppet utilized in The Mandalorian TV series. 

Star Wars Celebration takes place in Japan next April and we'd expect trailers for both Ahsoka season 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu to be released there. Skeleton Crew has received glowing reviews but Lucasfilm still needs to bring this Galaxy Far, Far Away back to theaters, leaving fans optimistic about more potential updates at the event. 

Check out the full interview with Filoni in the player below. 

Spoken
Spoken - 12/4/2024, 10:46 AM
Damn. Over a YEAR in post-production?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2024, 11:06 AM
@Spoken - I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up being more, since I really doubt it'll release it that close to Avengers: Doomsday. Grogu is great, but no competition for RDJ
Spoken
Spoken - 12/4/2024, 11:16 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Or maybe release a lot sooner, like December 2025. But yeah I also agree the date will change because of Avengers.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/4/2024, 11:04 AM
That’s fine with me. Give them time to polish it.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 12/4/2024, 11:15 AM
I hope now that Jon is directing that he polished the script to film-level quality. (Instead of Filoni-tv-level.)
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/4/2024, 11:16 AM
User Comment Image
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 12/4/2024, 11:21 AM
"Star Wars fans continue to find fault with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's vision for the franchise"

This is written to read as if we fans have to FIND fault when fans are actually displeased and there is a tremendous amount of fault that Kennedy has presented without anyone having to find it.

The Last Jedi was terrible.
Rise of Paplatine was a disgrace.
Season 3 of Mandalorian after Kennedy was put back in the loop and interfered was a hot mess and Din Djarin took the back seat to Bo-Katan.
The Book of Boba Fett suffered the same fate with Kennedy's interjections (Mods, forcing the return of Grogu, etc.)

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian were great but that was all Favreau with Kennedy having been relegated to the development of Children of Blood and Bone by Iger.

Andor had a good season.

Filoni was totally put in charge of Ahsoka and that season was terribly boring.

Then we have the announced "Rey movie" which was announced years ago and has no progress.
The trilogy announced by Kennedy for Rian Johnson which died after his debacle of The Last Jedi
Another announced trilogy that which is nowhere to be seen.
And Mandalorian and Grogu which was announced two years ago at D23 but isn't supposed to come out until 2026?

Not to mention the trite soft reboot of A New Hope in The Force Awakens.
Rogue One...which gave us hope
Allowing the meaningless killing of Han Solo
The pointless killing of Luke Skywalker who O.D'd on The Force
and then the unfortunate off screen death of Carrie Fisher.

The fans never got the reunion of Han, Luke, Leia and Chewbacca which we all wanted to see.
And sadly Terry Malalas outwrote EVERY Lucasfilm writer by giving us a far more emotional and exciting reunion on the Enterprise D with the TNG cast.

Kathleen Kennedy has been very very good riding on the coat tails of her husband Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg.
And even Spielberg did not speak very highly of her.

Kennedy deserves every bit of criticism she gets.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/4/2024, 11:30 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - A key job of people producing entertainment is to produce things that fans like. When they don’t, it’s their fault not the fans fault.

