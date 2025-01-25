STAR WARS: NEW JEDI ORDER Movie Officially On Track With OCEAN'S 12 Writer On Board

It seems the rumors that Lucasfilm's Rey-focused "New Jedi Order" movie had been delayed were just that, as we now have confirmation that the project is moving forward with a new writer attached...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Amid rumors that the project may have stalled (or possibly been shelved altogether), we now have confirmation that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused Star Wars movie is officially moving forward with a new writer on board to pen the script.

THR reports that George Nolfi, known for his work on movies such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12, has been enlisted to write the movie, which is being referred to as "New Jedi Order" (whether this title will stick remains to be seen).

Nolfi is just the latest writer to take a crack at the script, as Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were initially hired to develop the story prior to Obaid-Chinoy signing on. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight took the next pass, but stepped away last year.

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey "Skywalker" in the film, which will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" running her own training academy when we catch up with her.

Ridley spoke about her return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away in a recent interview with Premiere.

"They simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the script being written yet. But if I hadn’t been convinced by the concept, the movie wouldn’t have been made. I took a day to think about it and I told myself that I had had great times making those films. This new adventure seemed fun to me, so why say no? My thoughts on the subject are quite simple: if I didn’t think the story was worth telling, I wouldn’t have come back." 

The Mandalorian and Grogu has now wrapped production and will be the next Star Wars movie we see in theaters. Shawn Levy's untitled film recently got a major hyperspace boost with the addition of Ryan Gosling (we don't have any details on his role), so that will likely be the next big-screen project to begin shooting. 

No filming date has been announced for New Jedi Order, but it might still be quite some time before cameras roll - depending on how much of the earlier story ideas Nolfi holds on to for his script.

Are you looking forward to Daisy Ridley's return as Rey? Drop us a comment down below.

Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/25/2025, 10:44 AM
Guessing this period gives birth to another empire then we get another sequel trilogy about Rey's surviving students defeating the new empire then it just keeps repeating
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/25/2025, 11:06 AM
@Crtdacct2say - it’s like poetry, it rhymes
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/25/2025, 10:48 AM
Steven Knight walked for a reason. Hiring a yes man isn't going to make this a better film. And no one wants a Rey film. Let alone a Rey who gets to live out Luke's legacy on screen. Just more nu-canon. Some bad elseworlds story. George canon feels so distinct from this garbage from Disney.
knomad
knomad - 1/25/2025, 10:51 AM
No mas! No mas!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/25/2025, 10:51 AM
Still feel like this will never happen
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/25/2025, 10:55 AM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/25/2025, 10:56 AM
uhh what happened to moving on from the saga
NGFB
NGFB - 1/25/2025, 11:03 AM
Hope they go with a different type of story, like the Yuuzhan Vong War from the old novels.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/25/2025, 11:15 AM
@NGFB - that would go so hard. About time they move away from good vs evil force users or rebellion vs empire (remnant).
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/25/2025, 11:13 AM
What I take from this it's basically back to the drawing board. Guessing we really won't be seeing this movie before Levy's then. I'll put my bets on 2028 or 2029.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/25/2025, 11:19 AM
@bkmeijer1 - not necessarily

It doesn’t say it’s a complete rewrite so he could just be polishing up a bit

Not enough information to jump to that or any conclusion really.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/25/2025, 11:18 AM
Multiple writers taking passes on a script isn’t a new thing ,it’s that we know so much about the process now that it can seem alarming or frustrating that they apparently haven’t been able to nail down a script even though it may just need some polish or more depending on the circumstance.

Anyway , Nolfi’s got a pretty decent resume from what I’ve seen of his work so it’s a nice choice imo and shows along with Lindelof & Knight as the previous writers that they are trying to craft as strong a story as possible which they should & hopefully they succeed in that.

While he was still one of 3 writers on it , the Bourne Ultimatum was still a solid film while Oceans Twelve he has sole credit on but I think is the weakest of the 3 (still ok though) which isn’t really his fault since he wrote it as an original story that was later turned into a sequel to the first one.

I never saw the Adjustment Bereau aside from some bits here & there on tv but he did well on The Banker which is a movie he directed and co-wrote , it was enjoyable and insightful.

?si=4K0EwYPE6vb5ayMg

Wish him the best of luck on this and hope this movie happens sooner then later since I like Rey and want it to turn out well!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/25/2025, 11:19 AM
These are not the droids I'm looking for.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/25/2025, 11:21 AM
Ocean's 12 was the worst of those movies.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/25/2025, 11:30 AM
@Oberlin4Prez -
But Ocean's 8 exists.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/25/2025, 11:31 AM
Disney won't pass up a chance to indoctrinate with The Message.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/25/2025, 11:34 AM

So, let's start with the premise that this won't be the 5th or 6th time they finally figured out their next Star Wars movie or trilogy idea that will once again fall apart and fade away.

Do we FINALLY move say 10,000 years into the future and start over with something new, bold, and fresh?

No, the brain-dead soulless drones at Disney will continue to hump the last horrible sh!tty trilogy some more.

What will we get? Ridley, a decent actress reprising a very badly written character. Probably not Isaacs, an outstanding actor who did the best he could with the garbage material he was given. And Boyega, an overrated mediocre actor who did the worst he could with the garbage material he was given. But his super power of being black guarantees his return.

They shouldn't even be allowed to call this Sh!t Star Wars.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/25/2025, 11:44 AM
Just now getting a writer for a movie announced 3 years ago doesn't sound like "on track" to me. It Sounds like a dumpster fire that somebody's desperately trying to put out.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/25/2025, 11:54 AM
Hasn't this officially been on track like 6 times now?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/25/2025, 11:56 AM
I like the premise, just not crazy about Rey as the lead.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 11:57 AM
Sooo did Snieder, Richtman, or MTTSH have this as a rumor? No? Are you telling me they know absolutely nothing? Lmao
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/25/2025, 12:01 PM
Until he leaves over creative differences.
jst5
jst5 - 1/25/2025, 12:04 PM
Lol

View Recorder