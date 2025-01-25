STAR WARS: NEW JEDI ORDER Movie Officially On Track With OCEAN'S 12 Writer On Board

Amid rumors that the project may have stalled (or possibly been shelved altogether), we now have confirmation that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused Star Wars movie is officially moving forward with a new writer on board to pen the script.

THR reports that George Nolfi, known for his work on movies such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12, has been enlisted to write the movie, which is being referred to as "New Jedi Order" (whether this title will stick remains to be seen).

Nolfi is just the latest writer to take a crack at the script, as Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were initially hired to develop the story prior to Obaid-Chinoy signing on. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight took the next pass, but stepped away last year.

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey "Skywalker" in the film, which will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" running her own training academy when we catch up with her.

Ridley spoke about her return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away in a recent interview with Premiere.

"They simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the script being written yet. But if I hadn’t been convinced by the concept, the movie wouldn’t have been made. I took a day to think about it and I told myself that I had had great times making those films. This new adventure seemed fun to me, so why say no? My thoughts on the subject are quite simple: if I didn’t think the story was worth telling, I wouldn’t have come back."

The Mandalorian and Grogu has now wrapped production and will be the next Star Wars movie we see in theaters. Shawn Levy's untitled film recently got a major hyperspace boost with the addition of Ryan Gosling (we don't have any details on his role), so that will likely be the next big-screen project to begin shooting.

No filming date has been announced for New Jedi Order, but it might still be quite some time before cameras roll - depending on how much of the earlier story ideas Nolfi holds on to for his script.

Are you looking forward to Daisy Ridley's return as Rey?