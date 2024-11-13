STAR WARS: Rey Set To Appear In Multiple New Movies; Said To Be Lucasfilm's "Most Valuable Cinematic Asset"

It seems Disney and Lucasfilm are banking on Daisy Ridley's Rey "Skywalker" getting the Star Wars franchise back on track, as the character is expected to appear in several upcoming movies...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Last week, we got word that that Lucasfilm is in the process of developing a new Star Wars trilogy, with Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) tapped to write and produce all three films.

Deadline initially claimed that this new trilogy would continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but there have been a number of conflicting reports since.

EW would later weigh-in, reporting that "these movies will be the start of a new saga rather than the continuation of the numbered Star Wars films," while insider Jeff Sneider was more inclined to side with the original report, adding that Daisy Ridley's Rey will be "positioned as the Obi-Wan of the new trilogy.”

Now, THR has shared some updates, and whether this new trilogy does serve as a direct continuation of the main saga or not, it sounds like Disney and Lucasfilm do indeed see Rey "Skywalker" as being key to the franchise's future.

According to the trade, Rey is not only expected to appear in the new trilogy, but several other projects (though which ones are not clear). “She is the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now,” one source tells the site.

Where this would leave Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie - which is expected to be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker - is hard to say, but a new writer has either been hired or is being sought to replace Steven Knight, which would obviously suggest that the project is still moving forward.

That said, THR does mention "rumors in the Star Wars underground of filmmakers jostling for characters."

"Rey, the scavenger-turned-Jedi played by Daisy Ridley in the last three episode movies, is key to the franchise’s next turn. That potentially puts Kinberg’s trilogy story development, as early in its conceptual stages as it may be, on a collision course with the Rey standalone movie that is actively in the works with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy."

Ridley addressed her return as the powerful Force-wielder for the first time since Celebration during a 2023 interview with Collider.

"I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," she said of her surprise appearance at the Celebration panel. "No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

"I know the storyline for one film," she added. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

What do you make of this latest report? Do you think Lucasfilm is wise to position Rey as the franchise's main asset? Let us know in the comments section down below.

TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/13/2024, 7:52 AM
Would anyone miss Rey if she never returns?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/13/2024, 7:55 AM
@TheyDont - who?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/13/2024, 7:55 AM
Most valuable cinematic asset should be ….
The Grogulorian
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/13/2024, 7:56 AM
Rey is the greatest Jedi ever!
She did what Luke and Anakin couldn't do...defeat the Emperor, but this time for real!

User Comment Image

It's amazing how quickly Disney killed SW and they just continue to drain every bit of money out of what is now a corpse.

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/13/2024, 8:00 AM
Say what you will about the sequels, but Rey was a strong character and Ridley did a fine job. I don't necessarily think she should be the cornerstone of the franchise, but I understand why they'd want her to be an important part of it.
Pampero
Pampero - 11/13/2024, 8:01 AM
The most valuable cinematic asset is Baby Yoda

