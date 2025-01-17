THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: Sigourney Weaver's Character May Have Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

Sigourney Weaver's role in The Mandalorian and Grogu was under wraps, but we may now know who the sci-fi icon is playing in the upcoming Star Wars movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2025
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Three-time Academy Award-nominee Sigourney Weaver is a true legend of the sci-fi genre, having appeared in the likes of Ghostbusters, Avatar, and the first four Alien movies, which she led as the iconic Ellen Ripley prior to the franchise being revived with Ridley Scott's Prometheus in 2012.

Weaver also played the villain in Netflix's The Defenders series, but her Marvel Cinematic Universe stint was short-lived when her character was prematurely killed-off.

Fans have often wondered if Weaver might ever take a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away at some point, and last year, the trades reported that she was in talks for a key role in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Weaver confirmed that she had signed on for the movie.

"I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year."

Weaver didn't reveal any details on her character, but The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider claims to know who she'll play in the movie. 

Just in case this is something the studio plans to keep under wraps, here's your spoiler warning.

Apparently, Weaver will have a fairly minor role as a New Republic Colonel named Bishop. As any Aliens fan worth their salt will be aware, this is almost certainly a direct nod to Lance Henriksen's synthetic (sorry, artificial person) character in James Cameron's sequel.

We have heard that Weaver will play a villain, so perhaps this Colonel Bishop will turn out to be a traitor to the cause.

Sneider also confirmed previous rumors that Jon Favreau did direct some of the action remotely for about three weeks after contracting COVID last year.

Favreau is set to direct and produce the big-screen spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character for the majority of his scenes) in unclear, as he was busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps when the Star Wars movie was filming. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is set to play Rotta the Hutt (presumably via motion capture).

The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is also rumored to be the main villain, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 12:40 PM
Sigour baby!!

Looking good in the photo.

Good old days

For [frick]s sake
tylerzero
tylerzero - 1/17/2025, 1:38 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Yup, peak hotness in Galaxy Quest.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 1:39 PM
@tylerzero - Dont get me started.

White syphndiphlous 😛😍😜🥵
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/17/2025, 12:46 PM
Ellen Bishop, believe it or not! 😉
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 1:24 PM
@Lisa89 - You mean Ripley? Ellen Ripley
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 1:30 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Lisa was referring to the article's claim that Susan's Star Wars character may be Col. Bishop.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 1:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Oh right. My mistake
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/17/2025, 12:46 PM

Bring it baby.

Still a would do.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 1/17/2025, 12:48 PM
Star Wars character Colonel Bishop wearing her old Galaxy Quest uniform. And they say Endgame was the greatest crossover of all time… 😉
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/17/2025, 12:49 PM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/17/2025, 12:56 PM
User Comment Image
Cleander
Cleander - 1/17/2025, 1:04 PM
still feels like one of the show's stunt casting episode than a movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 1:08 PM
Cool if true , seems like might just be a cameo though…

If she is playing a turncoat New Republic colonel then I could see it being the opening of the film where Mando & Grogu are sent after her by the government to capture and retrieve her this still keeping the door open for a bigger role down the line if need be.

You then not only establish those characters again & their status quo but also have a cool guest star that hopefully makes a fun appearance.

Anyway hope this turns out well & is a return to form for the series after S3 (which was enjoyable but the weakest of the 3 imo).

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 1:31 PM
Her real name is Susan Weaver.

She took the stage name Sigourney from a character in The Great Gatsby.
grif
grif - 1/17/2025, 1:32 PM
she got around 40 mill for those avatar movies. why disgrace herself like this?
asherman93
asherman93 - 1/17/2025, 1:38 PM
While I will die on the hill that the Sequel trilogy was decent overall - and that in a decade or two, will undergo the same critical reappraisal/reevaluation as the prequels - I will never not consider it a missed opportunity that we didn't get to see Sigourney Weaver as Mara Jade Skywalker.

Even for those unfamiliar with the old EU, the simple concept of "Luke Skywalker is married to Jedi!Ellen Ripley" would've blown every science fiction nerd's pants off.

