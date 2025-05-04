The White House Celebrates STAR WARS DAY With Image Depicting President Donald Trump As A Sith Lord

The White House Celebrates STAR WARS DAY With Image Depicting President Donald Trump As A Sith Lord

Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth in all manner of ways, but The White House's official social media accounts decided to share an image which transformed President Donald Trump into a Sith Lord...

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Today is May the Fourth, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. Lucasfilm hasn't dropped any big news or reveals, but fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise have been given plenty to talk about thanks to X and Instagram posts from The White House. 

The official account decided to mark today's celebrations (via SFFGazette.com) with a post wishing a "Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard [to] bring Sith Lords...back into our Galaxy."

The post concluded by comparing the "Radical Left" to the Empire. It was also accompanied by an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as...a Sith Lord?!

While the shockingly buff Commander in Chief is decked out in what appears to be Jedi gear, he's wielding a red lightsaber (AI being the slop generator it is, means Trump has a second lightsaber hilt on his belt). 

Many Star Wars fans have been quick to point out that only evildoers in the Galaxy Far, Far Away use a red blade, and it seems safe to assume that whoever created this image is unaware of what it signifies. 

As a reminder, it's been established that a Sith creates a red blade by "bleeding" a Kyber Crystal. They do so by infusing it with negative emotions like rage, fear, and hatred.

Unsurprisingly, the post has gone viral and given those on the left and right plenty to debate on this Star Wars Day.

The future of Star Wars looks bright. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is gearing up to step down from her role (a cause for celebration among many fans), and The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ahsoka season 2 are both on the horizon.

Beyond that, several feature films are finally in various stages of development, with it looking likely that Shawn Levy's Ryan Gosling-led Starfighter will be up next once we reunite with Din Djarin and Grogu.

Feel free to (civilly) let us know your thoughts on how The White House decided to celebrate May the Fourth in the comments section below.

Fear The Shadows: STAR WARS Unveils The Nightlander, A Chilling Boogeyman That Will Face Anakin, Luke, And Rey
Related:

Fear The Shadows: STAR WARS Unveils The Nightlander, A Chilling Boogeyman That Will Face Anakin, Luke, And Rey
Why Does Yoda Speak Backwards? George Lucas Finally Answers
Recommended For You:

Why Does Yoda Speak Backwards? George Lucas Finally Answers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/4/2025, 6:01 PM
The second light sabre is blue from when he was a democrat, since his only loyalty, interest, and love that he has is for himself
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/4/2025, 6:02 PM
@ProfessorWhy - PS, MAGA is eviil
Huskers
Huskers - 5/4/2025, 6:02 PM
🤣
Fogs
Fogs - 5/4/2025, 6:03 PM
Well, this comment section should be nice and civil.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/4/2025, 6:04 PM
@Fogs - btw if they didn't want to go blue should at least use a green one 😂
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/4/2025, 6:16 PM
@Fogs - An orange one
willyburz
willyburz - 5/4/2025, 6:03 PM
What a fuking moron
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2025, 6:05 PM
User Comment Image

Atleast they gave him the right lightsaber..;).
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/4/2025, 6:06 PM
so cringe
these guys are weirdos
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/4/2025, 6:07 PM
[frick]ing clown. Might as well post a pic of him as the White Dragon from Peacemaker.
Isolating 50% of the country and making a comparison to a [frick]ing CIVIL WAR instead of blasting his buddy from the Kremlin
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/4/2025, 6:53 PM
@JFerguson - Trump is still aiding Ukraine and busy doing whatever Israel tells him
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 6:08 PM
Hardly a first for him.

User Comment Image

For real though, the one silver lining that's come out of this mess is how there are no blurred lines any more. There's no more benefit of the doubt, no more whataboutism, no more what if's or maybe's.

Some people are just c#nts by nature, plain and simple.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/4/2025, 6:27 PM
@Latverian -
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 6:32 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

I miss the days when I'd see this gif by you on every thread.

I miss the people we were.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/4/2025, 6:39 PM
@Latverian - spot on

After the first trump administration I thought it was a fluke. But him getting in a second time made it clear to me that I had a much rosier picture of Americans my whole life, than the reality.

I realized two things

Racism is very much alive
And
People are easily duped andnssuceptible to false information/fear
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 6:44 PM
@Vigor -

Here's a third one for you, or rather a 2.1 since it has to do with your 2nd point:

People are not susceptible to misinformation, nor are they afraid. If anything, they feel empowered to spread what they know very well to be misinformation, if it helps to present their formerly closeted / now paraded lack of morality as entirely justified, if not absolutely necessary.

They're not being lied to. They're being taught how to feel less bad about acting like the assholes they always were.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/4/2025, 6:47 PM
@Latverian - the good old days! Still here, just less present on a lot of the threads.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/4/2025, 6:52 PM
@Latverian - who did you use to be?
Latverian
Latverian - 5/4/2025, 6:54 PM
@MyCoolYoung -

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/4/2025, 6:10 PM
Oh shit. Here comes another "political" clickbait article.
Spoilers here for the kiddies: BOTH parties in the U.S. do not work for you nor do they give one shit if you drop dead. They all serve special interests, big business,foreign interests and the oligarchs who own everything in this country.

All you have in this country is the ILLUSION of choice.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/4/2025, 6:11 PM
"Radical left lunatics"... such a unifying and patriotic administration
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/4/2025, 6:11 PM
This is quite possibly the stupidest thing ever created
StSteven
StSteven - 5/4/2025, 6:18 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Um, have you seen both rounds of those digital trading cards? I'll give you a sec to look them up if not...
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/4/2025, 6:15 PM
Ironically almost funny people work for you make you Sith Lord
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/4/2025, 6:16 PM
Adi Gallia anybody? and you call yourselves comic book fans
User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 5/4/2025, 6:31 PM
@harryba11zack - orange =/= red
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/4/2025, 6:37 PM
@Blergh - no just red. A'Sharad Hett also uses red
Blergh
Blergh - 5/4/2025, 6:54 PM
@harryba11zack - per Wookiepedia Gallia used the red lightsaber for research purposes on synthetic kyber crystals and later switched to a blue version with legit crystals.
A'Sharad Hett turned to the dark side as a Tusken Raider and then used a red blade.

Sources:
https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Adi_Gallia/Legends
https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Adi_Gallia%27s_first_lightsaber/Legends
https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Sharad_Hett
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/4/2025, 7:00 PM
@Blergh - Even Piell, Depa Billaba......"research purposes"....what kinda shitty a55 retcon is that?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/4/2025, 6:17 PM
Does the Trump Administration know that the Empire and Sith lords were essentially Space Nazis? I guess it's fitting since the Empire wanted to execute any and all Jedi and Jedi sympathizers the same way they want to execute and enslave any and all Americans they think are immigrants with no due process.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/4/2025, 6:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - Trump is a genocidal zionist shill for Israel, not a nazi tho
bcom
bcom - 5/4/2025, 6:19 PM
As a non American, It is absolutely baffling to me that this guy became President, again.

Americans, help me understand something here... and I must stress I'm not trolling or trying to start a flame war. I'm genuinely interested in an honest answer... for a country that supposedly labels itself as "The greatest country on the planet", are choices in presidential candidates really that dire or limited that this guy is the best choice you have?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/4/2025, 6:28 PM
@bcom - America is divided into two factions. Those who want Economic growth and socialism and those who are racists and want fascism. The Trump campaign was able to persuade a lot of socialist loving Americans that his leadership will get them what they desire while using the immigrants and LGBTQ community as pawns for his vitriol. His Fascist fanbase came out in droves while his new socialist believers fell for the con.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/4/2025, 6:42 PM
@SonOfAGif - that's a pretty good way to put it
mountainman
mountainman - 5/4/2025, 6:45 PM
@bcom - The two party system has major flaws but in a choice between him and Kamala Harris he was certainly the less bad option.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/4/2025, 6:46 PM
@SonOfAGif - One cannot want both economic growth and socialism. Those are polar opposites.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/4/2025, 6:53 PM
@mountainman - no he wasn’t
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/4/2025, 6:55 PM
@bcom - Enough Americans really like fascism and hate and crave supporting some exhibiting authoritarian power. The reality is that there are a lot of uneducated and poorly educated people in this country, who struggle to think for themselves outside of what they are told and live in an endless cult. They are easily duped by "news" and media voices that are actively lying to them and trying to destroy this country, and they can't differentiate truth versus lies and basically believe that up is down. We also have grown to have severe memory loss; this country was a mess in his first term (although now it is just a fcktastrophe hellscape) and was a train wreck when covid hit, and that helped cost him the election in 2020. Four years later and a whole bunch of people forgot about that and had convinced themselves that all of the terrible things he was saying he would do, and that Project 2025 aimed to achieve, would never be carried out. But yeah, for enough people (and they weren't all the same group, and the protest voters might be the dumbest and most destructive of them all since they literally voted against themselves), voting for the brown person and/or woman was just too much. One person was by far the better choice who represented American democracy, and people voted for the absolute worst candidate ever in the history of this country who stands for fascism. Years from now, historians will look back and wonder why Americans were so stupid and blind in 2024.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/4/2025, 6:20 PM
But I thought the Sith were the good guys and the jedi were the real corrupt ones, is that not what The Acolyte was all about?
User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 5/4/2025, 6:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - You think whoever made that watched a Star Wars show with a black woman lead?
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder