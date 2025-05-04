The White House Celebrates STAR WARS DAY With Image Depicting President Donald Trump As A Sith Lord

Today is May the Fourth, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. Lucasfilm hasn't dropped any big news or reveals, but fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise have been given plenty to talk about thanks to X and Instagram posts from The White House.

The official account decided to mark today's celebrations (via SFFGazette.com) with a post wishing a "Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard [to] bring Sith Lords...back into our Galaxy."

The post concluded by comparing the "Radical Left" to the Empire. It was also accompanied by an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as...a Sith Lord?!

While the shockingly buff Commander in Chief is decked out in what appears to be Jedi gear, he's wielding a red lightsaber (AI being the slop generator it is, means Trump has a second lightsaber hilt on his belt).

Many Star Wars fans have been quick to point out that only evildoers in the Galaxy Far, Far Away use a red blade, and it seems safe to assume that whoever created this image is unaware of what it signifies.

As a reminder, it's been established that a Sith creates a red blade by "bleeding" a Kyber Crystal. They do so by infusing it with negative emotions like rage, fear, and hatred.

Unsurprisingly, the post has gone viral and given those on the left and right plenty to debate on this Star Wars Day.

The future of Star Wars looks bright. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is gearing up to step down from her role (a cause for celebration among many fans), and The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ahsoka season 2 are both on the horizon.

Beyond that, several feature films are finally in various stages of development, with it looking likely that Shawn Levy's Ryan Gosling-led Starfighter will be up next once we reunite with Din Djarin and Grogu.

Feel free to (civilly) let us know your thoughts on how The White House decided to celebrate May the Fourth in the comments section below.