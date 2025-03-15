STARSHIP TROOPERS: Neill Blomkamp To Write And Direct New Movie For Sony Pictures

We now have confirmation that a new Starship Troopers movie is in the works at Sony Pictures, with Diu struct 9 director Neill Blomkap set to helm and pen the script...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 15, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Rumors of a new Starship Troopers movie have been doing the rounds for a couple of years, and we finally have confirmation that a new take on the classic sci-fi actioner is moving forward at Sony/Colombia Pictures.

As first reported by MTTSH, District 9 filmmaker Neill Blomkamp is set to write and direct the project, and will also produce alongside Terri Tatchell, his partner and wife who co-wrote District 9 and 2015's Chappie with the director.

According to THR, this will not be a remake or reboot of Paul Verhoeven's 1997 movie, but a more direct adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein's controversial 1959 novel.

The book focused on the rise of military man Johnny Rico during an interstellar war between Earth's army and legions of giant insect-like aliens known as Bugs. In addition to sci-fi space battles, the story was concerned with highlighting life in a military society, introducing ideas such as being obligated to serve in order to secure voting rights. The novel was considered fascist propaganda by some, and these elements were highlighted in Verhoeven's movie with over-the-top depictions of jingoism and Nazi-influenced costumes.

Not everyone viewed the film through a satirical lens (some have accused the filmmaker of putting a positive spin on fascism), and the movie was not a box office success, taking in just $121 million on a $100 million budget. It has since been reappraised and gone on to achieve cult status.

"I know that [screenwriter] Ed Neumeier and I were aware of elements in American society that seemed to have the possibility of a certain fascism, but I did not believe myself that the United States would be able and willing to go in that direction," said Verhoeven back in 2017 when asked about the movie's themes.

"Ed and I disagreed with Robert Heinlein and we felt that we needed to counter with our own narrative," he explained. "Basically, the political undercurrent of the film is that these heroes and heroines are living in a fascist utopia – but they are not even aware of it! They think this is normal. And somehow you are seduced to follow them, and at the same time, made aware that they might be fascists."

"In the distant future, the Earth is at war with a race of giant alien insects. Little is known about the Bugs except that they are intent on the eradication of all human life. But there was a time before the war... A Mobile Infantry travels to distant alien planets to take the war to the Bugs. They are a ruthless enemy with only one mission: Survival of their species no matter what the cost..."

FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/15/2025, 4:32 PM
Perhaps this will be the director's big comeback!
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/15/2025, 4:34 PM
Legacy sequel to Aliens - cancelled
legacy sequel to Robocop - cancelled

I like the guy. District 9 is one of my favourite films but this guy has got like a reverse Midas touch when it comes to classic IPs so I'll believe it when I actually see a trailer for it
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/15/2025, 4:41 PM
Phuck yeah!
Repian
Repian - 3/15/2025, 4:42 PM
Idris Elba to play Jean Rasczak. The character played by Ironside in the original film.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
I want him to be a veteran with robotic legs due to the aftereffects of a battle.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/15/2025, 4:43 PM
Will be a flop. like the Remakes of RoboCop and Total Recall.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/15/2025, 4:48 PM
Christ, not another District 9 repaint.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/15/2025, 4:51 PM
For his sake, I hope it's more like District 9 and less like... everything else.
Cap1
Cap1 - 3/15/2025, 4:53 PM
I can't think of many modern filmmakers up to the task of equalling Verhoeven's eye for satire, but Blomkamp...definitely isn't one
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/15/2025, 5:32 PM
@Cap1 - 😂 nah, he's a one hit wonder I'm afraid. Elisium was okay.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/15/2025, 4:54 PM
Blomkamp sucks.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/15/2025, 4:57 PM
Not even going to read this article.
This movie has my money!
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 3/15/2025, 5:04 PM
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 3/15/2025, 5:05 PM
Am I the only person who thought 97 starship movie was ass?
grif
grif - 3/15/2025, 5:07 PM
its already been rebooted twice. the series and the cgi movies. this is nothing new.

no problems with neill. maybe it will be good. trailer will tell all
theprophet
theprophet - 3/15/2025, 5:14 PM
i dont care if people dont like it, or bad reviews, Starship Troopers is one of my fav movies of all time, not the sequels though they were ass
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/15/2025, 5:15 PM
User Comment Image
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/15/2025, 5:29 PM
@GeneralZod -

The one he definitely 100% should actually have ended up with 💔
Astroman
Astroman - 3/15/2025, 5:25 PM
This could be an amazing movie if they literally just made Heinlein's novel into a film pretty much to the page. Could be done and would be awesome. That probably won’t happen and it will just be a stroke fest for alien horror action. One can hope though.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/15/2025, 5:27 PM
Elysium was fantastic
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/15/2025, 5:27 PM
Why…just why
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 3/15/2025, 5:45 PM
THIS IS THE BEST NEWS! Hell yeah! So stoked for this! Starship Troopers is the ultimate guilty pressure!
Evansly
Evansly - 3/15/2025, 5:50 PM
So Sony is making both a Starship Troopers remake and a Helldivers movie at the same time??

I don't see Blomkamp doing the best with the campy satire of Starship Troopers but perhaps only one of these properties will have that tone

