STARSHIP TROOPERS: Neill Blomkamp To Write And Direct New Movie For Sony Pictures

Rumors of a new Starship Troopers movie have been doing the rounds for a couple of years, and we finally have confirmation that a new take on the classic sci-fi actioner is moving forward at Sony/Colombia Pictures.

As first reported by MTTSH, District 9 filmmaker Neill Blomkamp is set to write and direct the project, and will also produce alongside Terri Tatchell, his partner and wife who co-wrote District 9 and 2015's Chappie with the director.

According to THR, this will not be a remake or reboot of Paul Verhoeven's 1997 movie, but a more direct adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein's controversial 1959 novel.

The book focused on the rise of military man Johnny Rico during an interstellar war between Earth's army and legions of giant insect-like aliens known as Bugs. In addition to sci-fi space battles, the story was concerned with highlighting life in a military society, introducing ideas such as being obligated to serve in order to secure voting rights. The novel was considered fascist propaganda by some, and these elements were highlighted in Verhoeven's movie with over-the-top depictions of jingoism and Nazi-influenced costumes.

Not everyone viewed the film through a satirical lens (some have accused the filmmaker of putting a positive spin on fascism), and the movie was not a box office success, taking in just $121 million on a $100 million budget. It has since been reappraised and gone on to achieve cult status.

"I know that [screenwriter] Ed Neumeier and I were aware of elements in American society that seemed to have the possibility of a certain fascism, but I did not believe myself that the United States would be able and willing to go in that direction," said Verhoeven back in 2017 when asked about the movie's themes.

"Ed and I disagreed with Robert Heinlein and we felt that we needed to counter with our own narrative," he explained. "Basically, the political undercurrent of the film is that these heroes and heroines are living in a fascist utopia – but they are not even aware of it! They think this is normal. And somehow you are seduced to follow them, and at the same time, made aware that they might be fascists."

