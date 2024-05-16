TERMINATOR ZERO Netflix Anime Series Will Take Franchise In A New Direction - First Images Released

Netflix has released the first official promo images for Terminator Zero, a new anime series that's set to take the classic sci-fi franchise in a completely new direction...

By MarkCassidy - May 16, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Source: Via Anime Mojo

Despite decent reviews, the last Terminator movie, Dark Fate, was the latest instalment in the franchise to underperform at the box office, and it will probably be a very long time before we see the war against the machines continue on the big screen.

While the saga may be taking a (possibly permanent) break in live-action, a new 8-episode Netflix anime series titled Terminator Zero is on the way, and is set to premiere on August 29.

If that date sounds familiar, we were told that the Judgment Day event occurred on August 29, 1997 in the movies.

The streamer (via EW) has debuted the first official promo images for the show, which will take the classic sci-fi franchise in a completely new direction by moving the story to Tokyo, Japan, and, for the first time, shifting away from Sarah and John Connor, who have (together or separately) featured in all previous Terminator movies.

Showrunner and executive producer Mattson Tomlin (The Batman - Part II) explains the decision to switch focus to a whole new set of characters.

“I think that it’s time to go into new characters and not burden myself with another John and Sarah Connor saga. There's been a run at that a couple of different times," Tomlin says. "There are a lot of callbacks to the other films. Fans who really know the movies are going to be doing the Leo meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it's not going to be as direct as John Connor walks in, because John Connor does not walk in."

Tomlin does make it clear that the show will not be a complete reboot, however.“We're not going to pretend that the third movie didn't happen. We're not going to pretend that the sixth movie didn't happen.”

The official synopsis reads:

“2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

Check out the images at the link below.

All episodes of Terminator Zero drop Thursday, August 29, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Netflix. Are you looking forward to this series? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Origame
Origame - 5/16/2024, 8:09 AM
?si=wzx9YVLEmN8yCTW1
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/16/2024, 8:21 AM
My favorite kind of genre to take the franchise in!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 8:23 AM
Cool , the premise is interesting..

It being set in Tokyo, Japan is cool and a nice change of setting but I especially like Tomlin saying he’s trying to emulate more of the horror vibes from the first 2 films while also coming up with ideas for creative weaponry since Japan has a strict policy about guns & such.

Anyway , hope it turns out well (or atleast better then the last few movies or so have).
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/16/2024, 8:31 AM
This sounds pretty good... can't wait
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/16/2024, 8:31 AM
Like I’ve always said, this franchise should’ve went the anime route long ago
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/16/2024, 8:43 AM
Terminator + anime = I'm in.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/16/2024, 9:12 AM
This looks interesting. As long as the writing is american and anime style, im good.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/16/2024, 9:17 AM
Yes!! I'm a big Terminator fan (first film is my all time favorite) and this just looks epic. Terminator & anime just go together perfectly.

Very excited for this!

View Recorder