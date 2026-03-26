THE END OF OAK STREET Trailer Sees J.J. Abrams Unleash Dinosaurs On A Suburban Neighborhood

THE END OF OAK STREET Trailer Sees J.J. Abrams Unleash Dinosaurs On A Suburban Neighborhood

We finally have a first look at the J.J. Abrams-produced The End of Oak Street, a new sci-fi movie that finds Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway being pursued by dinosaurs in their quiet neighbourhood.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2026 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

"Our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved."

Produced by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, The End of Oak Street—previously titled Flowervale Street—has been shrouded in secrecy since we first learned it was in the works back in 2023. 

Well, the first trailer and poster for the movie have been released (via SFFGazette.com), finally pulling back the curtain on this wild new sci-fi movie. In the teaser, we see that a typical idyllic suburban neighbourhood has somehow been teleported into a world where dinosaurs still rule. 

There's also a hint of horror, which perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise for a movie that Warner Bros. Studios co-chief Mike De Luca previously compared to The Twilight Zone. The movie has been filmed for IMAX and will be released on the giant-sized screens this summer, suggesting it will have the kind of set pieces that make it a good fit for the biggest screens possible. 

Original sci-fi is often a tough sell, but with two big-name lead stars and dinosaurs, The End of Oak Street may be one of the year's biggest sleeper hits. As teasers go, this first look is uneniably intriguing. Abrams' name is front and centre here, but It Follows and Under the Silver Lake helmer David Robert Mitchell directs the movie.

"After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown," reads a brief synopsis, "the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings."

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach. 

The End of Oak Street arrives only in theaters and IMAX on August 14. Check out the first trailer and poster below.


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