X-MEN's Jennifer Lawrence To Star In A24 Graphic Novel Adaptation WHY DON'T YOU LOVE ME?

Having played Mystique in four X-Men movies, Jennifer Lawrence is set to return to the comic book movie genre for her next project - but this will be a far cry from superheroes!

According to Variety, Lawrence will play the lead in A24's adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s blackly funny sci-fi tinged 2023 graphic novel, Why Don't You Love Me?

Robert Funke (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) is currently writing the screenplay, as the search for a director is underway. Lawrence is also a producer alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver; Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner of Square Peg are also on board. Rainey executive produces.

According to a brief logline, Why Don’t You Love Me? "follows a miserable couple, Claire and Mark, struggling through their marriage while feeling like something is not quite right in their reality.”

Rainey responded to the news via social media.

Not a dream! Not a hoax! Not a mental breakdown! A24 has optioned the rights to Why Don’t You Love Me? with plans to develop my graphic novel for film! Jennifer Lawrence is set to star. She is also set to produce with Ari Aster. https://t.co/IczoW78msY — Paul B. Rainey (@pbrainey) July 9, 2024

The comic book's official synopsis should give you a better idea of what to expect.

"Claire and Mark are in the doldrums of an unhappy marriage. She doesn’t get out of her bathrobe and chain-smokes while slumped on the couch. Mark has lost track of the days and can’t get the kids to school on time. They’ve lost interest in family and order in pizza and Chinese food every night. Mark sleeps on the couch and has trouble remembering his son’s name. He feels like a fraud at work but somehow succeeds.

Claire stalks an ex-boyfriend. How could he have left her to this life? Claire and Mark are both plagued by the idea that this is all a dream. Didn’t they have different lives? When reports of an imminent nuclear war come on the radio, the truth begins to dawn on them: this is not the life they chose.

Why Don’t You Love Me? is a pitch-black comedy about marriage, alcoholism, depression, and mourning lost opportunities. Paul B. Rainey has created a hilariously terrifying alternate reality where confusion and pain might lead people to make bad choices but also eventually freedom… maybe."

