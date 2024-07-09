X-MEN's Jennifer Lawrence To Star In A24 Graphic Novel Adaptation WHY DON'T YOU LOVE ME?

X-MEN's Jennifer Lawrence To Star In A24 Graphic Novel Adaptation WHY DON'T YOU LOVE ME?

Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, No Hard Feelings) is set to play the lead in a big-screen adaptation of 2023's darkly funny sci-fi graphic novel, Why Don't You Love Me?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

Having played Mystique in four X-Men movies, Jennifer Lawrence is set to return to the comic book movie genre for her next project - but this will be a far cry from superheroes!

According to Variety, Lawrence will play the lead in A24's adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s blackly funny sci-fi tinged 2023 graphic novel, Why Don't You Love Me?

Robert Funke (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) is currently writing the screenplay, as the search for a director is underway. Lawrence is also a producer alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver; Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner of Square Peg are also on board. Rainey executive produces.

According to a brief logline, Why Don’t You Love Me? "follows a miserable couple, Claire and Mark, struggling through their marriage while feeling like something is not quite right in their reality.”

Rainey responded to the news via social media.

The comic book's official synopsis should give you a better idea of what to expect.

"Claire and Mark are in the doldrums of an unhappy marriage. She doesn’t get out of her bathrobe and chain-smokes while slumped on the couch. Mark has lost track of the days and can’t get the kids to school on time. They’ve lost interest in family and order in pizza and Chinese food every night. Mark sleeps on the couch and has trouble remembering his son’s name. He feels like a fraud at work but somehow succeeds.

Claire stalks an ex-boyfriend. How could he have left her to this life? Claire and Mark are both plagued by the idea that this is all a dream. Didn’t they have different lives? When reports of an imminent nuclear war come on the radio, the truth begins to dawn on them: this is not the life they chose.

Why Don’t You Love Me? is a pitch-black comedy about marriage, alcoholism, depression, and mourning lost opportunities. Paul B. Rainey has created a hilariously terrifying alternate reality where confusion and pain might lead people to make bad choices but also eventually freedom… maybe."

Anyone read the Why Don't You Love Me graphic novel? Drop us a comment down below.

TIME BANDITS: Lisa Kudrow Leads The Team & Taika Waititi Is The Supreme Being In Fun First Trailer
Related:

TIME BANDITS: Lisa Kudrow Leads The Team & Taika Waititi Is The Supreme Being In Fun First Trailer
HIGHLANDER Reboot Starring Henry Cavill Gets Positive Production Update From Director Chad Stahelski
Recommended For You:

HIGHLANDER Reboot Starring Henry Cavill Gets Positive Production Update From Director Chad Stahelski
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
grouch
grouch - 7/9/2024, 5:47 PM
what a great comic.
NateBest
NateBest - 7/9/2024, 5:56 PM
@grouch - Is it? I hadn't heard of the "Why Don't You Love Me?" graphic novel until today...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 5:59 PM
@NateBest - there is a chance this man is being ironic as tue zoomers says...but ive been wrong before.
He might be one of the select ejoyers of Why Dont You Love Me graphic novel but not many here read comics at all so who knows.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/9/2024, 6:04 PM
@NateBest - I think he's just trying to be funny
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 6:05 PM
@TheRogue - and it was an absolute succes...bro should make stand up...like Louis CK ... Such a cool guy.
theprophet
theprophet - 7/9/2024, 6:06 PM
@NateBest - he's being sarcastic cause your editors like to make alot of non comic book articles on this site
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 6:11 PM
@theprophet - thats an hyperbole.
Name one non comic article today.


Yah i though so.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/9/2024, 5:51 PM
One of the greatest runs in comic book history.

I can't think of the X-Men without thinking of Jennifer Lawrence - they're synonymous in my head.

It's literally like they mean the same thing.

I've had Jennifer Lawrence on my pull list since the 80s.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 5:56 PM
@Batmangina - im more of a Ken Leung run type of guy ...bro really up the ante in X Men as Tony Chinchong
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 6:18 PM
@Batmangina - You apparently never read the X-Women run.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/9/2024, 6:45 PM
@mountainman - I'm still working my way through the Tony Chingchong Arc
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 5:51 PM
Jennifer Lawrence so hot right now.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/9/2024, 6:10 PM
I really really enjoyed No Hard Feelings.

?si=927rB4dBOf7vsZzy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 6:10 PM
Doesn’t seem like it might be entirely my cup of tea but could be intriguing aswell going by the premise…

It feels like the graphic novel tonally is the vein of American Splendor or Ghost World more likely so this might appeal to fans of those which is cool.

Anyway might give it a shot when it comes out but in terms of J Law’s upcoming projects , I’m more interested in the Real Housewives-inspired murder mystery she’s doing then this as of now.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2024, 6:13 PM
I've been fond of this guy's work since I first read the cover blurb on Love Bomb #2;

"A Straight to Comic Movie Release"

lol, good for him, finally got a cbm of his very own.
Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024, 6:17 PM
...a 2023 graphic novel? Boy, they really had faith in this comic to fast track the production of it. They basically had to get the production going when the book released.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 6:19 PM
@Origame - Kind of like the next Hunger Games movie that was announced simultaneously with the book? I don’t think that’s ever happened before.
Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024, 6:27 PM
@mountainman - I know kickass had like a simultaneous plan. Like mark Millar and Matthew Vaughn both had the general idea and basic plot of that story and both just started working on their version of the story.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 6:35 PM
@Origame - I didn’t know that. And the first Kick Ass movie turned out well.

Not a Hunger Games person but that last one performed well and had good reviews so I’m sure there is an incentive to make more.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/9/2024, 6:20 PM
Ngl- I have missed seeing Jennifer. I hope she regains steam- and stays away from Jack Nicholson.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 6:36 PM
@KennKathleen - jack is amazing
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/9/2024, 6:43 PM
@Malatrova15 - Jack was her snackdaddy.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/9/2024, 6:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder