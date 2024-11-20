SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role

SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role

Though the movie still hasn't been officially announced, a new rumor is claiming that Daniel Craig is Sgt. Rock director Luca Guadagnino's top choice to play the title character...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) may not seem like the most obvious fit to helm a comic book/superhero movie, but the filmmaker is believed to be in talks with DC Studios to direct an upcoming DCU project.

Jeff Sneider first mentioned that Guadagnino was "being courted for a future DCU movie" in his newsletter back in September, and Nexus Point News later weighed in, claiming to reveal the film he's in talks to direct.

Guadagnino is reportedly set to helm a Sgt. Rock movie, and his Challengers and Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes is on board to pen the script. The project is said to be a "period piece set during World War II."

Now, Nexus Point News has shared a very interesting update. According to the site, former James Bond Daniel Craig is the filmmaker's "first choice" to play the title role.

Even if this is accurate - though to be fair, the site has been on a roll with scoops over the past while - there's nothing to say Craig would be interested, so this may not amount to much.

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Sgt. Rock movie for quite a while, and attempts to get a film based on the character off the ground go all the way back to the late '80s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly attached to play the lead. Bruce Willis was also said to be in talks to play Rock in a movie helmed by Guy Ritchie back in 2008.

Producer Joel Silver revealed that this take on the properly was going to be set in the future during a 2010 interview with LA Times.

"It [takes place] a little bit in the future. As a war movie, it's not going to be 'where it's been,' it's going to be 'where it's going.' We didn't want to do Iraq, we didn't want to do a contemporary war. We wanted to do a sort of futuristic war. It's pretty strong. Chad St. John wrote the script and we've got Francis Lawrence involved in developing it with us. It's not a 'go' movie yet but I'm feeling good about it."

Sgt. Franklin Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuting in the pages of Our Army at War #83 in 1959. Rock was a member of the Easy Company, a unit that fought in the European Theatre during World War II and consisted of a disparate group of individuals who managed to participate in every major action in the European war.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a Sgt. Rock movie, and do you think Guadagnino would be a good pick to direct? Be sure to let us know in the comment section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/20/2024, 12:36 PM
Nice....Putin please dont destroy the world yet i wnt to see this movie
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/20/2024, 12:36 PM
A movie that will never happen, for $1,200 Alex!
User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/20/2024, 12:43 PM
Challengers is one of my favorite movies of 2024. Know next to nothing about Sgt. Rock but this is an exciting team.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/20/2024, 12:44 PM
Just makes sense for The Rock to play a character named Rock.

Let’s make it happen!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 12:48 PM
This could be scoopers trying to ride the awards buzz “ Queer” is making right now atleast for Craig’s performance in it but I could buy this aswell since they recently worked together on that…

Luca probably liked working with him and thinks he could pull this off well so he might have offered it to him and Craig’s thinking about it.

I think he could pull off the character but I do wonder if it will be just a pure period war film or something more to it?.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/20/2024, 12:49 PM
HELLS YEAH!!! I'M DOWN FOR THIS!

And this gives me an excuse for posting some amazing Sgt. Rock art form the late GREAT Joe Kubert!
User Comment Image

