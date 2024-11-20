SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role

Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) may not seem like the most obvious fit to helm a comic book/superhero movie, but the filmmaker is believed to be in talks with DC Studios to direct an upcoming DCU project.

Jeff Sneider first mentioned that Guadagnino was "being courted for a future DCU movie" in his newsletter back in September, and Nexus Point News later weighed in, claiming to reveal the film he's in talks to direct.

Guadagnino is reportedly set to helm a Sgt. Rock movie, and his Challengers and Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes is on board to pen the script. The project is said to be a "period piece set during World War II."

Now, Nexus Point News has shared a very interesting update. According to the site, former James Bond Daniel Craig is the filmmaker's "first choice" to play the title role.

Even if this is accurate - though to be fair, the site has been on a roll with scoops over the past while - there's nothing to say Craig would be interested, so this may not amount to much.

Just to reaffirm, this was first reported by me and now that talks of someone being eyed for the role are circulating, it’s time to report that Daniel Craig is Luca’s top choice for this role.



Please keep in mind that he has not been officially cast or offered the role. https://t.co/t1xeMdLfCs pic.twitter.com/S1OZdTuPEf — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) November 19, 2024

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Sgt. Rock movie for quite a while, and attempts to get a film based on the character off the ground go all the way back to the late '80s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly attached to play the lead. Bruce Willis was also said to be in talks to play Rock in a movie helmed by Guy Ritchie back in 2008.

Producer Joel Silver revealed that this take on the properly was going to be set in the future during a 2010 interview with LA Times.

"It [takes place] a little bit in the future. As a war movie, it's not going to be 'where it's been,' it's going to be 'where it's going.' We didn't want to do Iraq, we didn't want to do a contemporary war. We wanted to do a sort of futuristic war. It's pretty strong. Chad St. John wrote the script and we've got Francis Lawrence involved in developing it with us. It's not a 'go' movie yet but I'm feeling good about it."

Sgt. Franklin Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuting in the pages of Our Army at War #83 in 1959. Rock was a member of the Easy Company, a unit that fought in the European Theatre during World War II and consisted of a disparate group of individuals who managed to participate in every major action in the European war.

