Is SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Star Simu Liu Teasing His Long-Awaited MCU Return?

Despite being released at a time when moviegoers were still wary about heading into theaters, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings still managed to gross an impressive $432.2 million in 2021.

Three years later and we're still waiting to see Shang-Chi in action again. There was a period when it looked like the character would be a central focus of the Multiverse Saga as he was reportedly being lined up to take centre stage in Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Plans have since changed and chances are Shang-Chi's rings no longer have any ties to Kang. Still, that's an easy retcon when they hail from Kakaranthara (the home of Fin Fang Foom) in the comics.

Regardless, Simu Liu has spent speculation into overdrive today by sharing a shirtless photo on Instagram with the caption "prepping..."

With the next Avengers movies set to begin production in the coming months, here's hoping Shang-Chi is still set to play a key role in the fight against Doctor Doom. This could be for something unrelated to the MCU, of course, but Marvel fans are optimistic he's in training to play the Master of the Martial Arts again.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year to discuss his new Netflix movie, Atlas, Liu was asked about the sequel and was quick to assure fans it's still happening.

After jokingly asking the host, "You want me to lose my job, is that it?" Liu added, "This is where I use all the mental gymnastics that I possibly can to answer this question," Liu added.

"I will say this. It's definitely happening, I should probably lead with that," the Barbie star confirmed. "People, whether it's online or in person, ask me every single day and tell me every single day how much they enjoyed the first movie and how much of a moment it was. And I think there's just so much goodwill, and I'm so deeply appreciative of that."

"So please know that if you've ever sent me a message, if you've ever asked about a sequel or just approached or any which way, I really take it to heart, and I really, really appreciate it," Liu continued. "I think I speak for myself and Destin [Daniel Cretton], our returning director, when I say that we're so beyond excited to jump back in."

It's worth noting that Cretton has since signed up to direct Spider-Man 4 and while it's possible Shang-Chi will show up for a cameo, a full-blown sequel is likely years away at this stage unless Marvel Studios finds a new filmmaker to take the helm.

