RUMOR: Marvel Studios' November 2026 Movie Is Now Expected To Be One Of These Two Sequels

Marvel Studios has two movies set for release between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The first is Spider-Man 4 on July 31, 2026, and while Blade was once a likely contender for the vacant November 2, 2026 slot, it remains stuck in development hell.

So, which MCU movie will drop next November? The prevailing theory is that both it and Spider-Man 4 will be set on "Battleworld," and The Cosmic Circus brings word today about the two top contenders.

"When speaking to sources, Marvel was eyeing the November 2026 film to be a sequel; the two options being Black Panther 3 and Shang-Chi 2, with Black Panther 3 being the more likely of the duo," the site reveals, acknowledging that "[things] could have changed."

Destin Daniel Cretton will be too busy working on Spider-Man 4 to helm the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, so we're not exactly surprised to learn it's fallen to the wayside. Original plans called for the sequel, tentatively titled Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, to tie into Kang the Conqueror's story arc.

With leaked Avengers: Doomsday concept art confirming we're getting a new Black Panther, it makes sense for Black Panther 3 to be released in 2026, establishing the new T'Challa in the process.

Rumours continue to swirl about Marvel Studios' plans for the Black Panther franchise, including a possible T'Challa recast as soon as the next Avengers movies.

"We are still figuring out again exactly what [the next] Avengers is going to be, so we haven't had any real story conversations," executive producer Nate Moore said in a recent interview. "I know there's been a lot of chatter online about casting and villains. None of that's true. We just haven't gotten there yet, to be honest, but I am very excited to start those conversations hopefully this year."

"We don't know what the story is, so I couldn't tell you whether or not we're open to recasting," he continued. "It certainly wasn't our instinct for Wakanda Forever. I'll never say never to anything, but it's too early to talk about any of that stuff. We have to figure out what the story's going to be."

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has also addressed concerns about his sequel being shelved now that Cretton (who was once in line to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) has shifted focus to the web-slinger for Spider-Man 4.

"I don’t think anything’s been impacted," he said. "I think we’re all...I speak to Destin often and there’s nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.