AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art Seemingly Reveals Who Has Been Cast As The MCU's New Black Panther

There are a huge number of reveals in the deluge of Avengers: Doomsday concept art that leaked online earlier today, and among them is a strong indication that Damson Idris is the new Black Panther...

By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2025
Earlier today, concept art for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online (you can find a full breakdown here) and, while it's left us with plenty to discuss, the biggest reveal might be who's playing the MCU's new Black Panther. 

It was last month when we first learned of Marvel Studios' supposed plans to recast T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. There have since been conflicting reports but the consensus is that Toussaint/T'Challa II, the hero's son, will be aged up and take his father's place.

Taking a closer look at this concept art for Avengers: Doomsday, we see quite clearly that Marvel Studios has used actor Damson Idris' likeness for the MCU's new Black Panther. 

This doesn't mean he's been cast, but it's rare for Marvel Studios to use the likeness of an actor they've not at least spoken to about a role. As we saw in The Fantastic Four: First Steps artwork that's also leaked, when they don't know who will play someone, the character's likeness is typically based on the comics. 

It's worth pointing out that Idris responded to the speculation in a now-deleted X post on January 17. When it was put to him that he'd turned down playing Black Panther, the actor responded, "Yes sir. I turned down 007, A co-lead film with Daniel Day Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic too." 

Idris may well have declined to star in Avengers: Doomsday since this artwork was created but this is enough to make him a very likely frontrunner for the role. The actor is best known for SnowfallBlack Mirror, and Farming. He's also landed the lead role alongside Brad Pitt in this summer's F1 movie.

"The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors," Black Panther 3 producer Nate Moore recently claimed. "Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year.

"We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it]."

"We are still figuring out again exactly what [the next] Avengers is going to be, so we haven't had any real story conversations. I know there's been a lot of chatter online about casting and villains. None of that's true," he continued. "We just haven't gotten there yet, to be honest, but I am very excited to start those conversations hopefully this year."

"We don't know what the story is, so I couldn't tell you whether or not we're open to recasting. It certainly wasn't our instinct for Wakanda Forever. I'll never say never to anything, but it's too early to talk about any of that stuff. We have to figure out what the story's going to be," Moore concluded.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:38 AM
Jaleel White?!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/1/2025, 10:44 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Sir Jonathan "The Champ" Majors
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 3/1/2025, 10:46 AM
@Malatrova15 - Johanna will play Sabre again in Doomsday, it's confirmed
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:51 AM
@BabyLasagna -

Sabra.

Not Sabre.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 10:38 AM
Somebody needs glasses because it's clearly Jack Black in that concept art
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/1/2025, 10:42 AM
Wouldn't confirm anything as if nobody cast and making concept art the artist will simply base it on whoever they want regardless if even in consideration. It is possible that actor would be on a short list but I have too oft seen concept art made early in preprod that didn't look like the actor eventualy cast to take it as revealing anything other than a style of costume under consideration which ALSO may not make it into the final film.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/1/2025, 10:42 AM
Concept art does not confirm casting.
dracula
dracula - 3/1/2025, 10:42 AM
might just be a placeholder

There was concept art from the 1st sonic movie with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt as the Donut Lord
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 3/1/2025, 10:45 AM
I hope these leaks are real because DOOM looks cool asf in that art.

And the medieval setting ?? Perfection.


Although if it’s all true idk how they’re going to cram in the young avengers.

This should be Avengers-Fantastic 4 vs Dr Doom.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 3/1/2025, 10:45 AM
Concept arts usually change the actors when they are not casted yet.

Placeholder and stuff.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:53 AM
@BabyLasagna -

Art.

Cast.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 10:46 AM
They should have recast years ago. The dude was barely in the MCU, so many wasted storyline and missed potential
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:49 AM
He's playing a black planter?

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 3/1/2025, 10:51 AM
After Doomsday, perhaps some variants will be refugees in the single universe. Black Panther, mutant colonies around planet Earth, and more. Similar to the prejudice against immigrants, these mutants will also be victims of prejudice.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/1/2025, 10:53 AM

Black planter? Are they planning a racist sharecropping variant?
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 3/1/2025, 10:54 AM
With all of these leaks I really hope it was planted and Feige & Co. are about to fire some folks before shooting begins.

