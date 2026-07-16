Cryptic Update From Todd McFarlane. Could We Finally Be Getting Spawn Into Production?

Earlier today Todd Mcfarlane posted a photo that appears to be the set of an interview type set.

The last update for the Spawn movie came from McFarlane last year, when he sat down with comicbook.com's Chris Killian at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 stating:

“I’ve been talking about it for seven years and it just seems like there’s always an impediment that’s frustrating and I, to some extent, I know I’ve frustrated my wife. She’s like, ‘Stop talking about it, just make it,’ and I think it’s fair. I think the fans are the same way. What I will say is that we are still moving along. I went and met with a director, we want to sign them, they gave me the numbers last week, we’ve given it to them, hopefully, he signs on,” “I don’t think we’ll announce when he signs on. I think what we’ll do is we’ll announce when we have the script and we’ve got the buyer. Instead of doing what I’ve done before, every time we hire somebody, I announce it, is to just go, ‘It sold with this director, writer, these people attached as actors, boom, boom, boom, this is what we’re gonna make,’ that would be it,” McFarlane said. “But the contract went out, literally, last week. I’m here to tell you it’s an A[-list] director, from my perspective. I go, ‘Wow,’ we keep getting lucky with Spawn. The people who are excited about it are people that are in the top tier, from my perspective, so it’s like, ‘Wow. Okay, cool.’ So we’ll see.”

With all this said, and numerous stops, starts and getting fans hopes up, It's about time we finally see something materialize for the next big screen outing for the anti-hero.

While the post Todd Mcfarlane shared to his Facebook page doesn't give any sort of timeline or date, as to when we could see the update he's teasing, it will be interesting to see what he confirms this time around.

Are you growing tired of the teasing from Todd on this. or are you just excited to get more Spawn news?

Albert Francis "Al" Simmons, better known as Spawn, is a fictional antihero appearing in a monthly comic book of the same name published by American company Image Comics, as well as in a number of films, television series, and video game adaptations set in the Image Universe. Created by Todd McFarlane, Spawn first appeared in Spawn #1 (May 1992).

Simmons is a government assassin who died and went to Hell for his crimes against humanity. Following a deal with Malebolgia, Simmons is given new life as a hellspawn and the chance to see his wife Wanda once again. The deal is revealed to be a trick, as Simmons is brought back to life five years after his death, unrecognizable to his wife and missing many of his memories. With little other choice, Simmons adopts his new hell-inspired identity as Spawn in an effort to atone for his past sins and use his newfound powers for good.