A SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Announcement Could Be Imminent As Mysterious Logo Is Spotted In NYC

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was meant to arrive in theaters this past March, but between the demands of an animated franchise as visually distinct as this one and last year's WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, a delay always felt inevitable (especially with the cast claiming they'd yet to record any lines during Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's press tour).

Unfortunately, we still don't know when the final instalment of the Spider-Verse trilogy will be released because, right now, it has no release date.

In what could be a significant update, a light-up Spider-Verse logo is currently being constructed in Chelsea, New York, leading to speculation online that a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement is imminent.

As you'd expect, the usual suspects on social media have started teasing...something...despite having no updates to share about the threequel before this display popped up last night. We'd imagine they're assuming Sony will bring a trailer to December's CCXP event in Brazil, an admittedly likely possibility.

It's also worth noting that Spider-Gwen lives in Chelsea on Earth-65, so it's possible these logos will continue showing up at key locations tied to the Spider-Verse franchise across the real-life New York City.

If this is leading to a splashy release date reveal, then props to Sony for its inventiveness. For now, though, we'd caution against getting too excited because we don't even know for sure whether this is something the studio is involved with (perhaps the person who lives there just really likes the movie).

Still, we can't help but hope Sony plans to confirm a 2025 release for this movie after what's proven to be an agonising delay following that big cliffhanger ending.

"[Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse] will be a very satisfying conclusion," franchise producer and writer Phil Lord said earlier this year. "It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles’] parents."

"The big thing that’s interesting for Miles [in Beyond the Spider-Verse] is how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative?" he added. "And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success."

Stay tuned for more on this developing story as we have it.