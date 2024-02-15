Miles Morales Actor Shameik Moore Hypes Up "Action-Packed" SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE

Even before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes brought Hollywood to a halt, we were sceptical about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse being released this year. Promoting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the cast confirmed they hadn't recorded their lines and, as of now, the movie still doesn't have a release date.

Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore recently attended the Madame Web premiere and was asked by Variety (via Toonado.com) about what fans can expect from the animated threequel.

"What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse, and that I will be in it. That's all I can tell you," he teases in the video below. "The second movie is taking us to the third movie."

Screen Rant, meanwhile, managed to get a little more from the actor. Unfortunately, he still declined to offer up any specifics!

"Action...you can expect Miles and Gwen. You can expect everything [laughs] you're expecting the continuation from the second one," Moore teased. "You can expect to see The Spot; you can expect some action-packed energy and some dilemmas and problems to solve."

Honestly, it's possible he hasn't even read a completed script yet; with that in mind, Moore probably doesn't have a whole lot he's able to share.

When we spoke to him last year, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star revealed what it's been like to see the sort of cultural impact these movies have had.

"I just moved into this new condo and I can see the water and stuff, and there’s a dude that owns a boat whose son is a fan of Miles Morales," Moore said. "They’re eating at the same ramen spot and I’m heading them talking about looking forward to [Across the Spider-Verse] and we started talking off of that. They didn’t know it was me, but it all kind of does this and one thing helps the other."

"Honestly speaking, I think Miles Morales is beyond Shameik Moore," he added. "I’m honoured for the opportunity to do it, but I bring myself and it is me for a reason, but I don’t really think that way. It’s not about me. None of this is. I’m just a vessel. It is an honour. All of it is."

As always, keep checking back here for more on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as we have it.