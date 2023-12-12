SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Producer Shares Update On Production And Promises "Satisfying" Ending

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse lost its release date earlier this year, and after Across the Spider-Verse's massive cliffhanger ending, fans remain anxious to see how the animated Miles Morales' story will conclude.

When we last saw the wall-crawler, he'd been captured by Earth-42's Prowler: Miles G. Morales. After that world's spider travelled to Earth-1610, there was no Spider-Man to stop the rise of the villainous Sinister Six Cartel and Miles ended up becoming a vigilante in place of his uncle Aaron.

Unfortunately, with that third chapter now heading our way "TBD," we don't even have a vague release window for the threequel. Across the Spider-Verse faced issues behind the scenes due to the demanding nature of making the animated blockbuster, leading to claims of animators being overworked and generally unhappy with the demands put upon them.

It's been said the sequel was barely finished in time for its June release, so Beyond reaching us before 2026 currently seems mighty optimistic.

During a recent screening (via Toonado.com), producer Chris Miller shared an update on where things stand with the movie and it sounds like the strikes have done little to help get this one closer to the finish line. "We’re in production," he says in the video below. "We’re really excited about where the story is going, I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and it’s as emotional as the other ones…we’re knee-deep in it."

Lord then chimed in to jokingly add, "It will be released in theaters."

Earlier this year, Miller explained that the third movie hadn't been planned out when they were making the second, noting that an earlier version of the threequel, "was more about the alternate Miles. Basically, the thing that is now the very, very end of the movie was the bulk of the original concept."

That original 2024 release date was clearly far too optimistic, so we can only hope Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse doesn't slip any further down the release calendar.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The movie stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital and Blu-ray.