INVINCIBLE Star Wants To Play The MCU's Green Goblin And Pitches An Awesome-Sounding GOBLIN TV Series

The Green Goblin is, in the eyes of many fans, Spider-Man's greatest enemy. On the big screen, he first took centre stage in 2002's Spider-Man with Willem Dafoe delivering a memorable take on the twisted Norman Osborn.

Chris Cooper briefly played the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and was expected to later transform into an Ultimate-style, monstrous version of the character.

Realising it would be tough to beat what Dafoe did with the Green Goblin, Marvel Studios brought him back for the Multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor once again stole the show and, in the process, we learned that there's no Norman on Earth-616.

Anything could change after Avengers: Secret Wars and, in an interview with The Direct, Invincible star and Mickey Mouse voice actor Chris Diamantopoulos shared his interest in playing Norman.

"I was born going to Silver Snail comic shop. That's like one of the first place I ever went when I was a little kid, little baby. I've been a comic fan, a Marvel fan for my entire life, passed that on to my son," he explained. "But I think that they should make a series called Goblin, and it should be about Norman Osborn leading up to becoming the Green Goblin. And I should be Norman Osborn."

The actor's on-screen credits include Daisy Jones & the Six, Silicon Valley, and Hannibal among many others. Would he be a good fit for the Green Goblin? Honestly, we could see it, though following in Dafoe's footsteps won't be easy for any actor.

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last month, Dafoe was asked if he could continue Norman's story in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4.

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said last year. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

Homeland star Damian Lewis remains a fan-favourite choice for this role too, and we put that to him in an interview last October. "It hasn't come my way ever, no," he admitted. "If you could make a call, that would be very much appreciated. I haven't seen any of that. That's interesting. Green Goblin. I'll look it up. He doesn't sound very nice."

