INVINCIBLE Star Wants To Play The MCU's Green Goblin And Pitches An Awesome-Sounding GOBLIN TV Series

Invincible star Chris Diamantopoulos has expressed an interest in playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Norman Osborn, suggesting he could explore the character in a Goblin TV series. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Direct

The Green Goblin is, in the eyes of many fans, Spider-Man's greatest enemy. On the big screen, he first took centre stage in 2002's Spider-Man with Willem Dafoe delivering a memorable take on the twisted Norman Osborn. 

Chris Cooper briefly played the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and was expected to later transform into an Ultimate-style, monstrous version of the character. 

Realising it would be tough to beat what Dafoe did with the Green Goblin, Marvel Studios brought him back for the Multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor once again stole the show and, in the process, we learned that there's no Norman on Earth-616. 

Anything could change after Avengers: Secret Wars and, in an interview with The Direct, Invincible star and Mickey Mouse voice actor Chris Diamantopoulos shared his interest in playing Norman. 

"I was born going to Silver Snail comic shop. That's like one of the first place I ever went when I was a little kid, little baby. I've been a comic fan, a Marvel fan for my entire life, passed that on to my son," he explained. "But I think that they should make a series called Goblin, and it should be about Norman Osborn leading up to becoming the Green Goblin. And I should be Norman Osborn."

The actor's on-screen credits include Daisy Jones & the SixSilicon Valley, and Hannibal among many others. Would he be a good fit for the Green Goblin? Honestly, we could see it, though following in Dafoe's footsteps won't be easy for any actor. 

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last month, Dafoe was asked if he could continue Norman's story in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said last year. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

Homeland star Damian Lewis remains a fan-favourite choice for this role too, and we put that to him in an interview last October. "It hasn't come my way ever, no," he admitted. "If you could make a call, that would be very much appreciated. I haven't seen any of that. That's interesting. Green Goblin. I'll look it up. He doesn't sound very nice."

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

Kannon
Kannon - 1/8/2025, 6:25 AM
someone wants a golden globe like colin
CoHost
CoHost - 1/8/2025, 6:39 AM
Jack Nicholson would've a great choice back then.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 6:42 AM
no.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/8/2025, 6:43 AM
Brian from the last season of The Office?! Yeah, he’s a villain for sure.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/8/2025, 6:44 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 6:48 AM
Damn , dude seems like a genuine fan since he shouted out his comic shop and everything…

I’m more familiar with his voice work then his on camera stuff but he’s done well in both imo so while he wouldn’t be my first pick at all , I would be willing to give him a shot.

User Comment Image

That series idea sounds cool , make it almost Jekyll & Hyde-esque of both Norman and The Goblin trying to get control until the end.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/8/2025, 6:51 AM
He needs to let go of his hair.
I did and it was worth it
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 6:55 AM
YeAH, mate, it's not going to happen. I could see him as someone else though, a DC villain like Black Mask.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/8/2025, 7:07 AM
If Sarah Halley Finn picks him I'm all in. She hasn't let me down.

