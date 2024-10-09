KRAVEN THE HUNTER International Teaser Unleashes Rhino; New Trailer Expected To Be Released Imminently

KRAVEN THE HUNTER International Teaser Unleashes Rhino; New Trailer Expected To Be Released Imminently

A new international trailer for Kraven the Hunter doesn't shy away from showcasing the movie's mutant Rhino, while we have confirmation that another sneak peek will drop in time for Venom: The Last Dance.

By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Kraven the Hunter is fast approaching and excitement...well, it's tepid at best. Based on what we've seen from the movie, it's giving off serious Morbius and Madame Web vibes, something that was evident from the mutant Rhino who debuted at the end of the latest trailer. 

An international trailer has surfaced today and, while it's light on new footage, we do get a few blink-and-you'll-miss-them snippets here and there (including more of Kraven's battle with the Rhino). 

With Venom: The Last Dance set to arrive in theaters later this month, it probably won't surprise you to learn that Sony Pictures also plans to drop a full-length new trailer for Kraven the Hunter at some point in the coming weeks. 

That's been confirmed by a BBFC classification of a new 90-second sneak peek; while this will play in front of the Venom threequel, we'd be shocked if there's not something after the credits as well (similar to how Venom teased Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018). 

"I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded," Aaron Taylor-Johnson said of what drew him to the role earlier this year. "We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema."

"I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character. Taking on a Sony/Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether," he added. "There’s the story, the character, the role; that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise - or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

Check out this international trailer for Kraven the Hunter below. 

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. 

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 10:39 AM
seeing him in a prison gave me a vietnam flaskback thinking the OG black panther was about to get his butt pumped joker 2 style.
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/9/2024, 10:45 AM
@harryba11zack - hollyweird just keeps trying to outdo themselves

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 10:48 AM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 10:51 AM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 10/9/2024, 10:42 AM
Movie is bound to be a disaster but we can’t deny how great Aaron looks as Kraven I’ve definitely come around about him playing Bond
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/9/2024, 11:02 AM
@Gambito - was going say the same thing
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 10:43 AM
That prison opening was a direct jab at DC.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/9/2024, 10:45 AM

I'm not if I'm supposed to laugh or cry about this mess at this point, so I'll just get drunk and do both.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/9/2024, 10:46 AM
Movie may end up being crap, but at least the trailer is entertaining. Action looking good.
LSHF
LSHF - 10/9/2024, 10:51 AM
He was good in Bullet Train.

Lots of great action/fighting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 10:58 AM
@LSHF - yeah , I liked that movie

His chemistry with Brian Tyree Henry was good too.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/9/2024, 10:55 AM
Kraven the Hunter was always one of my favorite Spider-Man villains. I'm hoping this movie turns out to be great. Time for Sony to turn it around with their movies.

User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/9/2024, 10:57 AM
Predictions in this movie?

Lower than Joker2?
And if higher, how much below or above morbius?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 11:02 AM
@OptimusCrime - If people watch this movie it's because they Krave it, if then don't then they are just craven....when you think about it, it's a win win for Sony
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/9/2024, 11:14 AM
@OptimusCrime - Higher than Joker 2 and Morbius, between 200 - 300 worldwide
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 11:04 AM
I still think this looks alright imo.

While it is a loose adaptation , Kraven as an anti-hero has precedent in the comics and other media…

The action looks fun and even the glimpses of the family dynamic seem like they could be interesting but we’ll see.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/9/2024, 11:08 AM
I'm Actually Happy that SuperVillains are getting their share of movies and tv shows nowadays.

Sure, the quality for most of them haven't been the best, with a few exceptions, but neither were the original superheroes shows and movies, with a few exceptions. Eventually they'll get better.

So BRING ON THE BAD GUYS!

