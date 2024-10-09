KRAVEN THE HUNTER International Teaser Unleashes Rhino; New Trailer Expected To Be Released Imminently

Kraven the Hunter is fast approaching and excitement...well, it's tepid at best. Based on what we've seen from the movie, it's giving off serious Morbius and Madame Web vibes, something that was evident from the mutant Rhino who debuted at the end of the latest trailer.

An international trailer has surfaced today and, while it's light on new footage, we do get a few blink-and-you'll-miss-them snippets here and there (including more of Kraven's battle with the Rhino).

With Venom: The Last Dance set to arrive in theaters later this month, it probably won't surprise you to learn that Sony Pictures also plans to drop a full-length new trailer for Kraven the Hunter at some point in the coming weeks.

That's been confirmed by a BBFC classification of a new 90-second sneak peek; while this will play in front of the Venom threequel, we'd be shocked if there's not something after the credits as well (similar to how Venom teased Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018).

"I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded," Aaron Taylor-Johnson said of what drew him to the role earlier this year. "We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema."

"I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character. Taking on a Sony/Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether," he added. "There’s the story, the character, the role; that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise - or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

Check out this international trailer for Kraven the Hunter below.

New International trailer for 'KRAVEN THE HUNTER'. pic.twitter.com/ohQnPS2S8O — Nerd Talks (@NerdTalksShow) October 9, 2024

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.