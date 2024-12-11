KRAVEN THE HUNTER Opening Weekend Box Office Estimates Plummet As More Reactions Are Shared Online

The most recent box office estimates for Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter indicated that the latest SSU movie looked set to make between $20M and $25M this weekend, but it seems even these reduced figures may have been way too optimistic.

According to the latest updates (via Variety), Kraven is now expected to take in a paltry $13 million to $15 million from 3,200 theaters in North America. This could potentially hand the move a lower debut than notorious misfire Madame Web ($15.3 million).

Yesterday, The Wrap reported that Kraven will likely be the final instalment in Sony's "Spider-Man Universe" for the foreseeable future, which really isn't too surprising.

The social media embargo lifted late last night following the first round of press screenings, and while the reactions weren't quite as scathing as we expected, the consensus was far from positive. More reactions have been shared online since, which you can check out below along with the first wave.

The full review embargo lifts today at 3pm EST, so be sure to check back then for our verdict.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."