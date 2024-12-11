KRAVEN THE HUNTER Opening Weekend Box Office Estimates Plummet As More Reactions Are Shared Online

It seems Kraven the Hunter is set to take in even less than previous reports suggested this weekend, and could actually end up with a lower haul than Madame Web...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 11, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

The most recent box office estimates for Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter indicated that the latest SSU movie looked set to make between $20M and $25M this weekend, but it seems even these reduced figures may have been way too optimistic.

According to the latest updates (via Variety), Kraven is now expected to take in a paltry $13 million to $15 million from 3,200 theaters in North America. This could potentially hand the move a lower debut than notorious misfire Madame Web ($15.3 million).

Yesterday, The Wrap reported that Kraven will likely be the final instalment in Sony's "Spider-Man Universe" for the foreseeable future, which really isn't too surprising.

The social media embargo lifted late last night following the first round of press screenings, and while the reactions weren't quite as scathing as we expected, the consensus was far from positive. More reactions have been shared online since, which you can check out below along with the first wave.

The full review embargo lifts today at 3pm EST, so be sure to check back then for our verdict.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Social Media Reactions Land Following First Press Screenings
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 6:51 AM
The response from these reactions seems more mixed-negative so far to me which I guess is better then I thought it would be lol…

Kidding aside (kinda) , I do think the movie looks like it could be atleast somewhat enjoyable so its dissapointing to hear the projections and see the responses to it thus far if that’s is the case.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing the reviews later today!!.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/11/2024, 6:52 AM
Sony looks at box office of their last few SPUMC movies 🤔🤔🤔🤔 "green light The Hypno-Hustler"
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/11/2024, 6:58 AM
Need I say less? Sony, ya played yaself.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 12/11/2024, 7:03 AM
Can’t wait to fall asleep midway through this on a plane in three months

