KRAVEN THE HUNTER Producer Reveals Surprising Reason Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Was Pushed To December

Following the news that Kraven the Hunter has been pushed back to December (after originally being scheduled for an October '23 release), one of the movie's producers has shared the reason for the delay...

News
By JoshWilding - May 20, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter
Source: Collider

When the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter was released last summer, the response from fans wasn't particularly positive. Some embraced the over-the-top violence, but the majority of comic book readers recoiled as soon as a mutated Rhino showed up. 

The Sony Pictures movie has been delayed multiple times, with it most recently moving from the end of August to December 13, later this year. 

That means it will go head-to-head with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and, just a week later, faces stiff competition from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. On August 30, it had no real competitors. 

Despite that, longtime Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters producer Matt Tolmach tells Collider the move isn't because Sony has given up on Kraven the Hunter; they believe it stands a chance of becoming a Christmastime hit. 

"Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again."

"That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie," he adds. "We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Is Kraven the Hunter a movie which will demand repeat viewings over the holiday season? That remains to be seen. 

"I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded," Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently said of what drew him to the role. "We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character."

"Taking on a Sony/Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether," he added. "There’s the story, the character, the role; that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise - or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

"So, they’re rolling the dice on me, in a sense, which is a lovely thing. But you’ve got to appease the studio, please the audience and do what’s dignified for you as an actor. I find all of that super challenging."

Directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

As noted, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 13. You can rewatch the trailer below and, yes, Kraven the Hunter really was supposed to come out last October, once upon a time...



phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 5/20/2024, 3:16 PM
I smell bullsheeeeeeeeet.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/20/2024, 3:16 PM
Kraven will be in the running for best Christmas movie confirmed
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/20/2024, 3:16 PM
They new Madam Webb would crush it so they wanted to save the second best for last.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/20/2024, 3:19 PM
So it's a, "Well... this is playing" kind of film.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/20/2024, 3:20 PM
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/20/2024, 3:24 PM
@GhostDog -
Smells like they have been partaking in too much of the Purple Urkle

User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/20/2024, 3:30 PM
@Goldboink -

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2024, 3:21 PM
CALLING iT noW, BEST MARVEL FILM OF dECEMBER 2024 HANDS DOWN, Its about time we SeE the OG bLACK pANTHER ON THE BIG SCREEN!!
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2024, 3:22 PM
Reshoots to put Jonathan Majors the kang is back
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/20/2024, 3:23 PM
I mean, it KINDA helped Aquaman 2 just last year. I wasn't expecting it to make as much as it did, but that winter vacation did some good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2024, 3:24 PM
User Comment Image

Idk if families during that time are gonna choose an R Rated film about a Spider Man villain/anti-hero then Mufasa or Sonic 3 but it’s certainly a choice lol…

Anyway on another note , why is everytime Josh writes about this films that his biggest sticking point is that Aleksei mutates into Rhino in this even though in some comic versions that is the case?.

Like I get if he prefers it just being a big guy in a suit or something but as mediocre as the film looks imo , I’m sure there could be larger issues to point to like Kraven somehow weirdly getting his powers from a random lion for example.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/20/2024, 3:26 PM

Madam Web, who cares.

But Kraven & Morbius are 2 great characters we will never get to see in the MCU. Plus they kinda ruined Venom.

I hope every Sony exec gets 6 different social diseases and is arrested for crimes against CBM humanity.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/20/2024, 3:26 PM
"We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema".

Sony's unirverse of marvel characters is going to save us from that, I'm sure. They're absolutely not guilty of this.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 5/20/2024, 3:28 PM
Because they have to bring it out, they're hoping this movie gets lost in the crowd of bullsh#$ movies coming out in Dec.
dhlthecobra
dhlthecobra - 5/20/2024, 3:28 PM
User Comment Image
TheSuperMex
TheSuperMex - 5/20/2024, 3:33 PM
The movie will probably be ass but at least Kraven was great in the Spider-Man 2 game.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/20/2024, 3:34 PM
Lmao, we already know what articles will appear in December/January regarding BTS drama that this movie NO DOUBT is having!

