KRAVEN THE HUNTER Producer Reveals Surprising Reason Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Was Pushed To December

When the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter was released last summer, the response from fans wasn't particularly positive. Some embraced the over-the-top violence, but the majority of comic book readers recoiled as soon as a mutated Rhino showed up.

The Sony Pictures movie has been delayed multiple times, with it most recently moving from the end of August to December 13, later this year.

That means it will go head-to-head with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and, just a week later, faces stiff competition from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. On August 30, it had no real competitors.

Despite that, longtime Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters producer Matt Tolmach tells Collider the move isn't because Sony has given up on Kraven the Hunter; they believe it stands a chance of becoming a Christmastime hit.

"Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again."

"That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie," he adds. "We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Is Kraven the Hunter a movie which will demand repeat viewings over the holiday season? That remains to be seen.

"I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded," Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently said of what drew him to the role. "We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character."

"Taking on a Sony/Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether," he added. "There’s the story, the character, the role; that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise - or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

"So, they’re rolling the dice on me, in a sense, which is a lovely thing. But you’ve got to appease the studio, please the audience and do what’s dignified for you as an actor. I find all of that super challenging."

Directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

As noted, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 13. You can rewatch the trailer below and, yes, Kraven the Hunter really was supposed to come out last October, once upon a time...