KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony Pictures Releases The First Action-Packed, Bloody 8 Minutes Of The Movie

Sony Pictures has taken the unprecedented move of releasing the first 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter, offering fans an idea of what they can expect from the latest "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" movie...

By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

With Kraven the Hunter less than two weeks away from arriving in theaters after tickets went on sale this past Friday, we'd expected Sony Pictures to release one final trailer for the Marvel Comics adaptation. 

Instead, the studio has just dropped the first 8 minutes of the movie!

This is an unprecedented move, and an approach typically reserved for when a major blockbuster arrives on Digital platforms. It appears Sony wants to give fans a better idea of what to expect from Kraven's long-awaited live-action debut and there's plenty of action and blood to be found in this action-packed sneak peek.

In the preview, we follow Kraven as he's transported to prison where he violently takes out some gangsters. Aaron Taylor-Johnson clearly brushed up on his Russian for these scenes, and the Hunter effortlessly makes his escape after showing off the superpowers which make him more than human. 

The extended clip ends with us learning that Kraven cleverly killed one of the prisoners and took their place, though how he knew to copy that neck tattoo isn't made clear.

Is this a desperate move on Sony's part or a clever way to sell fans on a movie they appear to have little interest in thanks to Morbius and Madame Web? That's up for debate but those opening weekend box office numbers will answer the question one way or the other (early projections are bleak, to say the least).

You can watch the first 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter in the player below. 

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

Gambito
Gambito - 12/2/2024, 9:18 AM
DESPERATE
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/2/2024, 9:26 AM
@Gambito - Indeed, but at least it shows they have more faith in this one. They wouldn't be showing the first 8 min of Madame Web or Morbius.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/2/2024, 9:42 AM
@Urubrodi - lol i think they actually did release 8min of madame web.. maybe not pre-theatrical release though
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/2/2024, 9:57 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - Did they? Completely missed that then
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 12/2/2024, 9:27 AM
Wow, his voice is so deep! Sounds like Ivan Drago.
Spoken
Spoken - 12/2/2024, 9:30 AM
*sigh*, it honestly looks....OK judging by the first 8 minutes.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 12/2/2024, 9:34 AM
Kraven is not Sabretooth, ffs!
The1st
The1st - 12/2/2024, 9:37 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - Now I can't unsee Alan Ritchson as Victor Creed.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/2/2024, 9:39 AM
Has the vibe of an 80s B-action movie that isn't great but isn't bad. Looking forward to it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/2/2024, 9:43 AM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/2/2024, 10:09 AM
@Lisa89 - Beastmaster with Marc Singer and Tanya Roberts ...
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2024, 9:41 AM
Yea this is never a good sign LOL
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/2/2024, 9:42 AM
KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony Pictures Releases the First Action-Packed, Bloody 8 Minutes of The Movie. Sony is Back :)

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/2/2024, 9:46 AM
@AllsGood - Ever notice that bots do a lot of copying and pasting and using the same gifs over and over?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/2/2024, 9:53 AM
@Lisa89 - NOT Me it's you. The first 8 minutes were great.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 9:45 AM
Looks alright imo though was it me or it wasn’t even that bloody?.

Also seems like it got a bit choppy towards the end which makes me think a lot was cut out for this preview but we’ll see…

ATJ seems to be doing well in the role though.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/2/2024, 9:48 AM
It looks atrocious!

User Comment Image
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/2/2024, 9:55 AM
I wish they would have still made El Muerto starring Bad Bunny. Why? Well, because this movie universe is horrible, but now it won’t have the cherry on top. After SS, what possibly be worse than jared Leto as anyone connected to comic books? Like that, never crossed their mind. And yet, Madame Webb or Web or Webber or Whateber, was worse. Kraven, jury’s still out. But I think we can safely say El Muerto would’ve been magnificently bad. It just feels incomplete now.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/2/2024, 9:55 AM
This clip is supposed to make us want to see this movie?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/2/2024, 10:11 AM
The only thing missing was Nicolas Cage.
Pakent
Pakent - 12/2/2024, 10:18 AM
8 minutes is not enough, i need at least a trailer of 40 minutes of the movie to see if it's worth it to buy a ticket
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 12/2/2024, 10:29 AM
Asa 57 year old OG Marvel guy since the 70s, IMO this ENTIRE SONYVERSE is doomed to fail. The ONLY real Hero they have the rights to IS Spiderman, but they're in an ongoing marriage with the MCU regarding sharing him. So basically they're stuck with a shitload of great classic VILLANS only.Venom is history, meaning Some of these great villains will have to become ANTIHEROES which diminishes their character. Just my opinion
micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/2/2024, 10:31 AM
David Beckham doing an Ivan Drago impression… Kraven should be intimidating, this guy looks like a douche bag.

